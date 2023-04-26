Sony unveils its largest, state-of-the-art camera lounge for photography and videography enthusiasts in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India has announced the opening of its largest, state-of-art camera lounge GP Pro at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi on 20th April. The new experience store offers customers an extensive range of Sony's cutting-edge digital imaging products, including cameras, lenses and accessories. The lounge has been designed to offer an immersive and interactive shopping experience for customers from entry-level to professionals, whether they are into videography, photography or vlogging.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India said, "As content creation takes centre stage, we wanted to create an exclusive and experiential space where customers could explore various photography and videography solutions in an immersive environment, and pick-and-choose digital imaging products which are best suited to their requirements. We are confident that this state-of-the-art camera lounge in New Delhi will set a new benchmark for imaging technology and retail service in the market."

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging at Sony India said, "At Sony, we are committed to meeting the creative demands of professionals by bringing their vision to life, making each product unique based on its usage in the hands of experts. The lounge will provide customers with an immediate solution to their photography, videography and vlogging requirements. Currently the largest in India, the Delhi lounge is our second after the one in Bengaluru, and we aim to expand to other key metropolitan cities with more experiential stores in the future."

Through this lounge, Sony India aims to establish the power of its digital imaging product range for a wide range of genres, especially filmmaking, wedding, wildlife, fashion and vlogging. Spread over 1,000+ square foot, this is the first of its kind in the city and will feature the entire range of products with 17+ APS-C and full-frame cameras, 70+ lenses including 17 premium G Master lenses along with cinema line cameras such as FX30, FX3, FX6 and various accessories including complete range of microphones, shooting grip with wireless remote commander, external flash and memory cards.

Sony's digital imaging products are available at Sony Center, photo channel stores, all key e-commerce platforms, multi-brand counters and national retail chains. The company has more than 100 Sony centers, over 200 photo channel stores, and 250+ service centres.

Sony Camera Lounge GP Pro at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi is now open and ready to welcome customers. Visit the lounge to experience the power of Sony's range of cameras, lenses and accessories.

Sony Camera Lounge

Address: O-9, Veer Savarkar Marg, Block O, Lajpat Nagar II, Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110024

Contact No: 8826268119

In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community. Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50 per cent discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25 per cent discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha.

For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Alpha Classroom: Alpha Classroom is a series of tutorials where experts will take you through the nuances of photography & Videography, advise you on the right gear and help you explore your creative potential to reach its fullest expression. Come, learn with us and together, we will conquer the world of your dreams. alphacommunity.in/alpha-classroom/courses/

Ask an Expert: Ask an Expert is a one-stop platform to get all your questions related to cameras, lenses, gear and more answered by a Sony Alpha Expert. It's easy, convenient and absolutely free! Yup! You heard it right. Choose your slot and book an appointment with an expert today! alphacommunity.in/ask-an-expert/

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

