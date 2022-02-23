Sony's Alpha 7 IV goes beyond 'Basic' with 33-Megapixel Full-frame image sensor and outstanding photo and video operability

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India announced two new additions to its imaging line-up - the interchangeable-lens cameracameras/ilce-7m4?cid=pr-in-23423" rel="noopener" target="_blank"> Alpha 7 IV (model ILCE-7M4) with newly developed 33-megapixel (approx., effective) full-frame image sensor and new flash, the HVL-F60RM2.

"Alpha 7 III has been an incredible addition to the A series and has made tremendous impact in our industry by completely redefining the consumer expectations," said Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India. "Now with A7 IV, we are ready to break through all existing boundaries again.

The Alpha 7 IV brings together the best of Sony imaging technologies in both photo and video to deliver a high-end experience to a wider range of customers. Built to offer a brand-new imaging experience, the camera gives today's creators a new level of freedom to capture, create and share in ways that they've never been able to before, no matter the situation in which they are shooting."

Flagship-level image processing with BIONZ XR™ with newly developed 33MP full-frame back-illuminated CMOS image sensor for a brand-new imaging experience

The Alpha 7 IV takes 'basic' to the next level for full-frame cameras with excellent image quality and performance, redefining the original standard set by the Alpha 7 III. The new model features many of Sony's most advanced imaging technologies including the latest BIONZ XR™ processing engine and advanced AF (autofocus) capabilities based on the flagship Alpha 1 model, combined with streamlined operability and enhanced reliability for photos and movies, making it the perfect all-around camera for today's imaging enthusiasts and professionals who shoot all scenarios.

The Alpha 7 IV also boasts 33 MP resolution, rich movie expression and various features to support the growing demand for remote communication, bringing new meaning to what a 'basic' camera can accomplish.

Evolved 4K movie recording capabilities including S-Cinetone™ and 10-bit depth 4:2:2 colour sampling

The Alpha 7 IV inherits technology taken from real-world movie production including S-Cinetone™ - adopted from Sony's highly regarded Cinema Line cameras used by a broad range of filmmakers and content creators - to deliver a rich, cinematic look. High quality movie is achieved with 4K 60p recording in Super 35mm mode and up to 4K 30p recording with 7K oversampling in full-frame mode.

The new camera also features 10-bit depth 4:2:2 colour sampling to enable natural gradation, XAVC S-I™ intra-frame encoding for more efficient editing workflows and XAVC HS™ for doubled compression efficiency. To meet the growing need for precise AF performance when shooting videos, unique AF features are achieved when using the Alpha 7 IV with a Sony E-mount lens, including AF Assist that supports focus transitions when using AF and Focus Map that visualises depth of field. For the first time in the Alpha series, the new camera features Breathing Compensation to combat focus breathing and maintain a consistent angle of view throughout focus changes and can be switched on or off.

Enjoy photography without any compromise for outstanding still image quality

With a newly developed 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS image sensor, superior image quality and Wide ISO sensitivity range expandable to ISO 50-204800 is achieved. The high resolution enables the camera to express smooth gradation, fine details and textures of the subject while reducing noise. Its 15-stop dynamic range allows a wide expressive range while Creative Look settings can help to create original looks effortlessly for both stills and video.

Reliable Autofocus (AF) performance and Real-Time Tracking, 30 per centmore improved, compared with Alpha 7 III

The latest processing engine BIONZ XR™ used in the flagship Alpha 1 delivers high-speed AF, uninterrupted continuous shooting at 10fps with AF/AE tracking and a large buffer for a smooth shooting experience. Alpha 7 IV tracks subjects with tenacious Real-Time Tracking and 759 phase-detection AF points in a high-density focal plane phase-detection AF system that covers approximately 94 per cent of the image area. Additionally, for the first time, Real-time Eye AF can now track birds and animal's eye for both still images and movies, in addition to humans. The detection accuracy for human face and eyes is also approximately 30% more improved, compared with Alpha 7 III.

Experience advanced operability and convenience as a genuine hybrid model

The Alpha 7 IV is a hybrid still and movie camera with outstanding operability and reliability that easily allows the user to switch from photo to movie and back at their convenience. New to Sony's line-up of Alpha cameras is a dual layer mode dial with the lower layer for selecting Still/Movie/S&Q and the top layer for Auto/P/A/S/M and MR (Memory Recall), enabling users to quickly select and switch between the dedicated settings.

It also has 5-axis optical in-body image stabilisation for a 5.5- step shutter speed advantage, as well as an improved grip for greater comfort and a CFexpress Type A compatible media slot to support media with faster writing and clearance. Additionally, the 3.68 million-dot (approx.) OLED Quad-VGA viewfinder is 1.6 times the resolution of the Alpha 7 III viewfinder, allowing users to benefit from the upgraded live-view image quality that minimises false colour and increases resolution.

New heat dissipating mechanism enables over hour long recording



Videographers can record 4K 60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video continuously for more than an hour thanks to the camera's heat-dissipating structure. Optical 'Active Mode' image stabilisation helps optimum video shooting. They can also benefit from the 3.0-type 1.03 million-dot (approx.) side-opening vari-angle touch-panel rear LCD monitor, top-panel REC button and high-capacity Z-series battery.

The Alpha 7 IV body is built with magnesium alloy to achieve a robustness while minimising its weight. In addition, the redesigned structure and lens lock button contribute to enhanced dust and moisture resistance.

Enhanced workflow capabilities for easy and reliable operations

By offering a variety of connectivity options, the Alpha 7 IV enables on-the-spot streaming and sharing of high-quality content to meet the growing need for remote communication in real-time without sacrificing excellent image and sound quality. The connection between the camera and mobile application Imaging Edge Mobile™ is simplified via Bluetooth, and fast data transfer is possible by 5 GHz/2.4 GHz Wi-Fi.

The camera also has a new feature called "Shot Mark" to enable easy access to the marked scenes in a video clip, within camera and on Sony's Catalyst Browse/Prepare applications. What's more, the camera has a range of new features to support live streaming and remote communication without the need of dedicated software. UVC (USB Video Class) and UAC (USB Audio Class) turn the Alpha 7 IV into a high-performance live streaming camera when connected to a computer or smartphone. High image quality such as 4K 15p and 1080 FHD 60p deliver realistic video for remote sharing and the Alpha 7 IV's digital audio interface can be paired with a range of mics and accessories to deliver high quality sound.

Powerful flash to evolve Alpha Lighting System with precise control

The HVL-F60RM2 with GN 60 and 20-200mm coverage is powerful wireless flashes that offer precise control, enhanced high-speed and intuitive operability. They are designed to meet the needs of both professional and advanced content creators when shooting with a Sony Alpha camera, including the Alpha 7 IV, to offer the ultimate Alpha Lighting System through the flash and camera communicating in detail with each other.

Stable high-speed continuous flash shooting

HVL-F60RM2 Flash has upgraded continuous shooting flash performance, up to 200 times at 10 frames per second for the HVL-F60RM2. The optimised flash algorithm ensures flash is overheat-resistant, and a set of four Ni-MH (Nickel-metal hydride) batteries can power up to 240 flashes with a 1.7 second recycle time for the HVL-F60RM2. When used in combination with an Alpha camera, they allow users to experience the unique communication and system benefits of the Alpha Lighting System.

For example, with the Alpha 7 IV, P-TTL flash control metering for every frame in Mid, and Hi continuous mode has become possible in addition to Lo continuous mode. The flash release time lag is also shortened to capture momentary facial expressions and movements of the subject.

Price and Availability

The new Alpha 7 IV and HVL-F60RM2 flash camera is available across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart).



In an effort to build a robust Alpha community with a strong network of amateur and professional photographers on one platform, a special initiative has been undertaken by Sony India where users can now avail several benefits by simply registering their Alpha cameras, lenses and accessories on the Alpha Community.

Some of the benefits of registration include an extended warranty of 3 years (2-year standard warranty + 1 Year extended warranty) and free exclusive workshops by Sony experts and Artisans. Customers can also avail attractive discounts on photo tours (50 per cent discount on photo tours for their first trip and 25 per cent discount for the consecutive trips) and a chance to participate in photography/videography contests to win exciting prizes like cameras, lens and professional camcorders and a lot more. The platform will be a one-stop destination to get all latest updates, firmware updates, free service camps, workshops and new launches for Sony Alpha. For more information, visit Alpha Community.

Sony India is one of country's leading consumer electronics brand, with a reputation for offering premium experience through new age technology, digital concepts and excellent after sales service.

For more details, please visit: www.sony.co.in.

To buy Sony products, please visit: www.ShopatSC.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

