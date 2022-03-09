Soothe Healthcare cracking new grounds after six months of raising funds; clocks 2X growth

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): To mark the occasion of International Women's Day, India's fastest growing personal hygiene company, Soothe Healthcare announced the launch of new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh spread across 1.5 lakh sq. ft.

With the addition of this new best in class manufacturing facility, Soothe Healthcare aims to double its production capacity from 500 million units to 1 billion units per annum. With an investment of Rs. 30 Crores being put in the new manufacturing facility, Soothe Healthcare has become a 300-crore run rate company in FY 2021-22 and in next 5 years aims to become a 1000 crore mother brand with- Paree Sanitary Pads, Super Cute's and Super Liife under its umbrella.

Soothe Healthcare is committed to provide best-in-class personal hygiene products that provides great comfort. Keeping in line with the objective, majority of the production through new facility will be dedicated to their flagship feminine hygiene brand, Paree Sanitary Pads. With the setup of new unit, the company has also expanded its reach and entered into the international market - Africa (Tanzania), Bangladesh & Nepal. The brand has expanded its operations in the international market and building a robust retail and distribution network. Furthermore, the brand plans to bolster its impressions in other parts of Africa and Asian countries tapping the large feminine hygiene industry.



Speaking while inaugurating the new plant, Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare said, "At Paree, we understand the many avatars of the modern Indian woman and are our aim is to provide them with quality products that create a positive impact in her life and this is one step forward towards that vision.

We raised a funding of Rs. 230 crore (31.5 million USD) last year giving us 'paree wings' to double our growth, increase manufacturing capabilities and expand our distribution and product verticals. Our aim is to reduce the gap between rural and metros by providing best in class quality products by amplifying our distribution network and be available at every place where there is a need for feminine hygiene products."

Owing to the aggressive brand growth and funds raised by Soothe Healthcare last year and the constant growth in the personal care segment, the brand has expanded its horizon by broadening its product offerings under the feminine care space. The products are available across 300,000 general trade stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and leading e-commerce marketplaces, pan India. Paree Sanitary Pads was recently launched in South India and Northeast regions of India, increasing the store count to 500,000 and adding new products to the existing categories.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

