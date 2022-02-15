Soumyadri Shekhar Bose, ex-MD/Director at Siemens, Dassault Systems & Hewlett Packard, takes over reigns of Cressanda Solutions as Managing Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): Soumyadri Shekhar Bose, Ex-MD/Director at Siemens, Dassault Systems & Hewlett Packard, has been appointed as Managing Director of BSE-listed Cressanda Solutions Ltd. Bose is a technologist and business executive on a mission to meaningfully better the lives of the Next Billion.

Passionate about building innovative yet frugal solutions in Healthcare, Education, Environment & Renewables, Food & Agriculture, and Livelihood, thereby meaningfully uplifting the lives of the next billion people globally, primarily emerging from India and Africa with 30 years of corporate experience, extending over four continents, Bose epitomises the ideals of true global thinking and local execution. With his focus on Sustainable Development Goals, and has been leading projects in education, healthcare, food security and disrupting technologies in South & South-East Asia, Europe and Africa. As a board member, he advises organisations on their growth and operating strategies, globalisation, market-entry, portfolio rationalisation, and the application of critical technology. BSE listed Cressanda Solutions, Ltd engaged in providing software services, digital media services, and information technology (IT) enabled services has appointed Bose as its Managing Director.

Its software services include onsite-offshore development of various business applications, IT consulting, offshore application development, maintenance, testing, and migration services.



With the expertise and guidance of Bose, Cressanda is all poised to take off on a supersonic speed and introduce several new hi-technology products and services. With the recent Union Budget laying thrust on Technology and Digital arena, Cressanda is highly optimistic for its future vision.

At its board meeting held on February 9, 2022, the company further considered and approved to raise up to Rs. 66,50,00,000 through preferential allotment / private placement by the issue of up to 11,06,68,000 Convertible Equity warrants with each warrant convertible into one equity share of Rs. 1/each to non-promoters, subject to members' approval and also Increase the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 44,00,00,000 to Rs. 70,00,00,000 divided into 70,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each & Consequent Amendment to the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to members' approval.

