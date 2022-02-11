Soundarya Sharma stuns her fans with her daring performance in Raktanchal-2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/PNN): Soundarya Sharma stunned her fans with her daring performance in the Raktanchal web series (season 2), in which she plays the female protagonist.

Raktanchal is a crime drama based on true events from Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh, in the 1980s, when state development work was distributed through tenders. It's a heartland story with old-world charm, based on true events, in which Soundarya Sharma plays a simple homemaker who weaves her way into the world of politics and crime due to the circumstances she had to face to protect her husband, who is a dead man in the eyes of the world.

She becomes the shadow of her husband and takes his unfulfilled dream ahead by being involved in politics and becomes the Mafia Queen of Purvanchal.



A medical student hailing from Delhi, Soundarya Sharma has done her acting training from New York Film Academy and Lee Strasberg Film and Theatre Institute in Los Angeles.

Soundarya Sharma says, "It was a challenge for me to play the role of Mafia Queen of Purvanchal in Raktanchal."

In Raktanchal (season-2), Sharma will take the story of Purvanchal's brutal politics ahead. The web series aired on MX player on February 11, 2022, is created and produced by Pradeep Gupta, Mahima Gupta from Mahima Productions Ltd & Shashank Raai from Pinaka studios Pvt ltd.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)