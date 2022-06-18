Sourav Ganguly adds his flair to #LiveToWin as he reminisced about his past

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/GPRC): The Maharaja and erstwhile cricketer of the Indian National Team, Sourav Ganguly, made conversations about how his every win, big or small, began from his humble abode.

Brand Ambassador for Joyville Homes, Ganguly emphasised the need for homes that cater to the lifestyle of a winner, as according to him, there are no losers. The former winning captain reminisced about his past, cherishing days, while saying, "It all began at home; the drive to excel, the drive to succeed, the drive to play to win. The habit of winning that began from home eventually grew to bring trophies home and pride to the nation. And so, it's a comforting feeling when I enter my home."

Another astute personality - a writer, an actor, and the founder of the very acclaimed BhaDiPa, Sarang Sathaye, joined hands with Joyville Homes to elevate the passion of today's winners with his clever wit and humor. He set apart the age-old definition of winning and spoke about how he chased his dreams to define his own victory in a video.

The campaign #LiveToWin through an Instagram audio by Joyville has been credited to nurture the winning stories of people. Many individuals have come forward to share their conquering moments experienced in the comfort of their homes. A spike of 1000+ people sharing their winning stories on the audio has led to a trend to post reels surrounding #LiveToWin.

To highlight winning begins at home, Shapoorji Pallonji's Joyville has introduced winning stories of its customers, employees, and stakeholders through the campaign #LiveToWin on their social media platforms. They have debuted the success stories of prominent personalities like Nikhil Naidu - a Horse Jockey sensation, who started his horse-riding journey at his uncle's home, and Ashish Kukreja - Founder and CEO of Homesfy, whose hunger for a "big win" drives his organization. The videos of the campaign have garnered 10 million+ impressions, and 2 million+ views so far.

Looking at how successfully the campaign #LiveToWin has been carved, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate CMO, Parikshit Pawar said,

"All your journeys; all your wins, begin at home. Small or big, every win contributes to the shaping of a winner. And so, to celebrate the winners of today and champions of the future, Joyville is glad to announce the #LiveToWin campaign. We are looking forward to hear from winners across the nation on what drives their #LiveToWin spirit. From inspiring stories to stories of a person's everyday wins, the campaign aims at commemorating little and not-so-little wins that matter."

"Joyville is a brand for the new millennial generation of India. The rich Joyville lifestyle offers ambitious and young next-gen Indians the maximum value they deserve." quoted Sriram Mahadevan, MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing, in a press release. "What we bring to the table is a 156-year-old legacy of innovation, quality, and architectural excellence" he added.

