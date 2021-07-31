South Gujarat's 1st Arthroscopy & Sports Injury Centre, launched by Shalby Multispecialty Hospitals Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI/PNN): Shalby Multispecialty Hospital is known for its quality healthcare services, also known for the development of an innovative "Zero" technique for the procedures of knee/hip replacement.

Shalby's recognition as a multispecialty tertiary hospital chain in the Indian healthcare industry was envisioned by its founder Dr Vikram Shah - CMD, who Ethicon India has felicitated for developing the 'OS Needle'.

Patient-centric care through a professional and ethical approach is the hallmark of Shalby Hospitals.

"We, at Shalby Hospitals, strive to provide quality healthcare to the people across the globe by inventing, adapting and imbibing the world's best technologies and innovations. 'Catering total health care under one roof at most affordable costs' has been our motto, which has helped us establish a chain of multispecialty hospitals and vibrant OPD centres across India and the world. Shalby Hospitals today enjoys a place of pride in the Medical Tourism map of India and continues the mission of providing comprehensive health solutions," said Dr Vikram Shah.

NABH accredited Shalby Hospital Surat is now on the verge of completing four years. On this occasion, the hospital is launching south Gujarat's 1st "Sports Injury Centre".

Shalby Hospital Surat is instrumental in spreading smiles on over 28000 patients and their caregivers to date.

Dr Manish Saini (Consultant - Arthroscopy & Arthroplasty) will be spearheading the state-of-the-art department of sports injury. A team of qualified physiotherapists & paramedical staff will support the department.

Dr Manish is an experienced senior consultant certified by FIFA for sports injury treatment. He has done more than 5000 Arthroscopy & Arthroplasty procedures and treated over 4200 sports injury patients.

South Gujarat's 1st "Sports Injury Centre":



- focusing on Athletic Activities Restoration,

- focusing on Demand Oriented Physiotherapy,

- focusing on Early Rehab& Personalised trainer therapy,

- Subsidised packages for Athletes & Sportsperson,

- Providing the educational platform on social media in collaboration with colleges and Institutes,

Dr Virendrasinh Chauhan (Cluster COO - Shalby Hospital Surat) mentioned that our hospital is capable of doing treatment on all types of sports & orthopaedic injuries like Knee, Shoulder and Ankle, including other orthopaedic traumas.

Dr Virendrasinh shared his thoughts on the recent victory of Indian players in athletics. He has assured the quality healthcare services in the interest of patients and their caregivers.

Lalit Sasale (DGM Corporate Development) said "Sports Injury Centre" will be promoting the importance of a healthy lifestyle and providing an educational platform on social media in collaboration with colleges & Institutes.

("Sports Injury Centre"- will be running daily 10:00 am to 5:00 pm)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

