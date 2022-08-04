South India's no. 1 beauty brand- Arm Pearl Fairness Beauty

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/PNN): Have you ever stood in front of the mirror and kept complaining about your dull and lifeless skin? Do you keep on googling for that one product that can erase your acne marks, spots, tan, and pigmentation forever? Well, we all do or may have done many times because of our busy and tight work schedules. And if you're one among them, ARM Pearl Fairness Beauty is the ultimate solution and answer to all your skin-related problems.



ARM Pearl Fairness Beauty is the most popular and highly-effective skincare brand in South India, started in the year 2007. It was an initiative and thoughtful approach by two passionate people who put their heart and soul into this venture. Mrs Aedla Anuradha is the chief cosmetologist at ARM Pearl Fairness Beauty and she was the one who formulated Hyderabad's most popular beauty product "Pearl Fairness Cream" with her years of experience and research in the field of cosmetology. It was with the strong belief and passion of Anandas Ram Mohan, the Managing Director of ARM group of companies and Aedla Anuradha that this initiative became a reality. Both of them came forward with their brilliant experience to pour life into this promising beauty venture, that later became South India's No.1 Beauty Brand.

Pearl Fairness Beauty has a wide range of products, ranging from day creams, night creams to lip care kits and hair care products. Pearl Fairness Cream is their most popular product across South India and is garnering genuine love from its customers every single day. Lakhs of customers have benefitted from this promising formulation, giving them the confidence to flaunt their bare face. It's your turn now to explore their highly-effective beauty products. Try it yourself and bid adieu to all your skin issues forever!

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

