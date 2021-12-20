South Korea focus on BLeisure to entice the corporate traveller once travel opens from India

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/Mediawire): As the world opens to a transformed atmosphere, travel and tourism, the industry to take the biggest hit due to the pandemic, is also showing signs of recovery.

With many countries opening up their borders for tourists and businessmen, the tourism industry is slowly but surely limping its way back.

But will corporate travel help leisure tourism? It is a fact that the travel between India and Korea had come to a standstill during the pandemic. But with the vaccination drives all over the globe, business is perking up and as soon as South Korea relaxes its quarantine rules, corporate travel will pick up too. Due to the sudden upswing in the business between the two nations, business travel is simply waiting to surge.

The South Korean President Moon Jae-in's new initiative, the New Southern Policy aims to pursue closer ties with India and Southeast Asia in social, cultural, political, and economic aspects. This may lead to a major boost in corporate as well as leisure travel. According to Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), South Korea is becoming the go-to destination for BLeisure (business + leisure) travel. With cities like Seoul, Incheon, Busan, Daeguand Daejeon,South Korea is at the top of the list for many corporate travellers and travel enthusiasts.

SEOUL- The capital city of Korea is one of the top convention destinations in Asia. Seoul blends Korean history, culture, and its naturally stunning landscape with modern and state-of-the-art infrastructure. High-level meetings, international conventions such as the G20 Summit,scaled-up conventions like the Rotary International Convention, and other such diverse events are regularly hosted by Seoul. With unique venues, amazing team-building activities, and incentive tours, Seoul offers a business traveler everything from fun to learning. You cannot go to Seoul and miss the Gyeongbokgung Palace or the Trick Eye Museum. You can easily pick up some souvenirs from the Gwangjang traditional market or the Myeongdong shopping street. Hongdae and Caface cafe offer some great local cuisine that you can relish. Apart from an impressive portfolio of shrines, temples, palaces, and monuments, Seoul is rich in natural wonders and mountains.

DAEGU - A city that has a thriving mix of tradition and technology, Daegu is considered the tourism and cultural hub of Southeast Korea. With a sprawling textile, automotive, metal, and machinery industry, Daegu is also technically advanced. It is a regular host to many IT events showing advanced technology, energy conventions, and others. A MICE city, Daegu offers a fulfilling visit to a history buff with Gyeongsanggamnyeong Park and Daegu National Museum. For those who are connoisseurs of local folk medicines, Daegu is home to Daegu Yangnyeongsi Oriental Medicine Cultural Center, which showcases the history of local medical traditions.



BUSAN- Busan is the second-largest city in Korea, boasting some stunningly contrasting views. Surrounded by gorgeous mountains, Busan is an eclectic mix of luxurious beaches and peppy urban culture. It is also the largest logistics port city in Korea and frequently hosts international conventions and business events. If your time in Busan is limited, you can simply catch the famed Korean sunset at one of the beaches, while munching on some local and flavourful Korean seafood. Busan regularly hosts some great film festivals and cultural events, making it a robust entertainment hub.



INCHEON- Bordering Seoul, Incheon is known as the transportation hub of Korea. If you have flown in from India, chances are you have landed at the ultra-modern, state-of-the-art Incheon International Airport. Seoul and the other cities of Korea are well connected to Incheon. Incheon is also a major port and business hub due to the Songdo smart city, which is financial and knowledge-industry capital.

As a corporate traveller with a short stay, you are bound to touch base at Incheon. The city offers boat tours near the super popular Incheon fish market. These boats take you to nearby beach-lined islands like Yeongjon and Muui-dong. Incheon boasts of some great adventure sports for its leisure activities along with casinos and spas.

DAEJEON - For a corporate traveler who is interested in science and technology, Daejeon is a must-visit. Daejeon boasts of being the home to Asia's largest R&D cluster, which is at the forefront of world technological advancements and innovation. Not just that, with its huge number of tourist attractions, Daejeon leads with 1500-year-old royal tombs and fortresses that are UNESCO World Cultural Heritages.

From Korean traditional villages and guided arboretums to Buddhist temples, lakes, and forests, Daejeon has a rich tourist environment. The well-connected city can be travelled easily as it is located at the heart of Korea. If you are looking to travel to South Korea for business and/or leisure, be sure to visit these beautiful and culturally-rich cities. For more information and regular updates on BLeisure travel to South Korea.

