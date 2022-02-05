South Pune is all set to invite you to the finest lifestyle

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI/PNN): One of the most affluent neighbourhoods of Pune: South Pune, is getting redefined with the most luxury aspects of living that you can think of. South Pune is getting largely popular for all the infrastructure, amenities, privileges and residencies that are taking over the once unoccupied and unpopular piece of land.

The Ever-blooming Locale

Pune is not only the second-largest city in Maharashtra but is also one of the top 5 cities for FDI. Pune is also known as the fastest growing and most livable city. If you look at some of the most livable localities of Pune, South Pune will definitely make up the 'top 5 areas' list. People preferring to reside in proximity to the Pune city centre but unable to afford a house there, favor this micro-market. Over the years, South Pune has developed as an affordable alternate residential zone compared to Central Pune. This part of the city has witnessed a growing demand for residential properties. The location not only offers scenic views but also puts you amid a vibrant cosmopolitan community, gives you the benefit of a hassle-free lifestyle with its social infrastructure, and seamlessly connects you with prime destinations in and around the city. These are just a few reasons why personnel from the defence, business community and professionals have preferred South Pune as their abode.

The Best Connectivity to All the Essentials

Commuting can be a genuine inconvenience in a high paced city like Pune, which makes it vital for you to find your abode in a location of higher access to the means of transport and basic necessities. South Pune offers matchless connectivity so that you don't end up wasting most of your daily time in traffic. All the major aspects of life that you need on a daily basis are conveniently located within 5-10 kilometers of this upcoming project. The locality is also easily connected to other parts of Pune through the Mumbai-Pune Bypass and is served by frequently running buses by the Pune Municipal Transport (PMT). The upcoming metro connectivity to East, West and Central Pune and the upcoming Ring Road are also some noteworthy infrastructures that the existing and future residents of this area are looking forward to.

Reputed developers investing in South Pune



More and more reputed developers have realized the potential of South Pune as a location and started offering premium projects with superior amenities. K Raheja Corp Homes is one such developer. After delivering over 6 lakhs sq. ft. in this micro market, its latest project in South Pune, Raheja Sterling brings the best of several worlds together to provide a holistic living experience to you at every point Live a convenient life with 40-plus unique and world-class amenities that not just make everything comfortable but also upgrade your way of living. Future-ready features like temperature-controlled swimming pool, 2 clubhouses, mini theatre, meditation pod, amphitheater, kids' play area, cafeteria, skating rink, step garden, fully-equipped Pet Park, walking and jogging track and so much more. A lot of amenities have been added to this masterpiece keeping in mind the fit and healthy life aspects. The dedicated sports zone of over 25,000 sq. ft. consists of a basketball court, futsal court, calisthenics and fitness zone and fully-equipped gymnasium.

The Finest Lifestyle Offered by Raheja Sterling

Adjacent to 200 acres of forest and an array of unique amenities, this gold-rated project is an excellent upcoming residential property established in the South Pune area off NIBM including smart apartments. Lavish and spacious 2 BHK homes with balconies adorned with thoughtful & futuristic features inspired by our other spectacular projects like Raheja Vistas Premiere and Raheja Reserve. These 2 Bed residences with balconies, spacious living rooms, exquisite sundecks and spacious master bedrooms are the ideal choice for anyone planning to live seamlessly.

Lastly, the project is a result of excellence, accurate workmanship and thorough diligence that K Raheja Corp is known for adding to each of its homes. The success enjoyed by K Raheja Corp Homes has inspired reputed real estate developers to step in South Pune. With 1500-plus families residing in remarkable projects Raheja Vistas Premiere and Raheja Reserve, the new one can be your dream home very soon.

MahaRERA Registration No. P52100032431

This story is provided by PNN.


