Sparkle away this season, with Soch's new festive collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Soch brings to you an all-new sparkling festive collection to make this season as glamorous as ever. The collection houses ensembles in beautiful and rich fabrics like silk, silk blend, art silk, ornate brocades, chanderi, and georgette which is perfect for this season. The new collection includes Salwar suits, Kurti suits, Sarees, and more. Diverse and versatile, the collection has a wide range of colors from lighter shades to darker hues such as Beige, deep wines, subtle blues, graceful greens, earthy browns, and vibrant pinks. It is enriched with intricate hand and machine embroideries, kalamkari, handcrafted crystal, and beadwork to uplift your look this festive season.

The festive collection heralds the hope of auspicious days when we celebrate festivities with our loved ones. Soch has something for every occasion, big or small. Commenting on the launch of the festive collection Vinay Chatlani, CEO Soch said, "With this season's festive collection, we have incorporated the most earthy tints and starry hues, a wide range of fabrics along with stylish prints to cater to a wider audience. The collection has heritage textiles, unique craft, handwork, embellishments, and a huge colour palette to choose from which add a touch of glamour and aliveness to your festive look."

Soch's new collection is a fine blend of modern and classic fashion ethos, royal baroque, and shimmering stardust. Make every celebration beautiful with the Festive Collection from Soch! Kurti suits priced at Rs 1998, Suit sets at Rs 3498, Kurtas from Rs. 998, sarees at Rs. 3998 and onwards. The festive collection is available at all Soch outlets and online at www.soch.com.



Soch launched its first exclusive outlet in February 2005, committed to fashionable range of ethnic wear for women at affordable prices. The company, based out of Bangalore, has 151 stores (across 60 cities ) at convenient locations in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bellary, Bhimavaram, Bhopal, Calicut, Cochin, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Delhi, Davangere, Dharwad, Gulbarga, Guntur, Gurgaon, Goa, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kannur, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Mangalore, Manipal, Mumbai, Mysore, Nellore, Patna, Pune, Pondicherry, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Raipur, Shivamogga, Salem, Thane, Trivandrum, Tumkur, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Vizag. Soch is one of the most loved ethnic brands in the country, designed for the modern Indian woman. The brand has redefined the traditional Indian outfit for women of all ages, who effortlessly balance work and home while still looking their best. The brand offers a wide range of stylish and elegant designer ethnic wear like Sarees, Salwar suits, Kurtis, Tunics, Kurti suits, readymade Blouses, Dress Materials and Bottoms.

For more information, please visit www.soch.com/in.

