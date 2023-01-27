Spearheading safe and private messaging experience for users: WhatsApp

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): WhatsApp on Friday said that it is one of the most loved private messaging apps globally and its popularity is a testament to how it consistently delivers the best user experience, making private messaging simple, safe and accessible to all.



WhatsApp, in a statement, said it had pioneered numerous innovative product features that take the privacy and security of users' communication to the next level and anticipate user needs even before they arise, a key differentiating factor from other messaging apps.



Founded on the belief that private communication is a universal right, instant messaging app WhatsApp said over the years, it has been focused on consistently adding new layers of protection to safeguard its users from all privacy and security concerns.



The instant messaging app said features like privacy and confidentiality assured, no remnants of 'View Once' messages; control over your 'online' presence; sharing important information without chat backlog; dealing with unwanted chats and spam; dealing with unwanted chats and spam and safeguarding account access, are the ways how it was spearheading safe and private messaging for users in India and worldwide.



Privacy and confidentiality assured: With end-to-end encryption built in to WhatsApp, users can rest assured that messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, status updates and calls are secured between the sender and the receiver and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp can read or listen to what is sent.





No Remnants of 'View Once' messages: View Once has emerged as a convenient and trendy way to share photos and videos without leaving a permanent digital record. WhatsApp View Once messages is going to be automatically protected with screenshot blocking.



Control over your 'online' presence: Even if being aware of users' loved ones' online presence lets them feel connected to them, there are moments when everyone wishes they could check their WhatsApp privately.



Sharing important information without chat backlog: Disappearing messages is an optional feature you can turn on for more privacy. Users can arrange messages to disappear for 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after they are sent when they enable disappearing messages.



Dealing with unwanted chats and spam: Unlike traditional SMS, WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to block accounts and make reports to WhatsApp if they encounter problematic messages.



Safeguarding account access: WhatsApp's Two-Step Verification feature offers users an extra layer of security to their WhatsApp account and protects their accounts in the event of their SIM card being stolen or their phone being compromised by scammers. (ANI)

