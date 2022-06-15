Spearheading the IT asset logistics management in times of need

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avon Logistics and Solutions Pvt Ltd, a pioneer mailroom management services company, became the first organisation to pivot and facilitate work-from-home operations for several major organisations during the pandemic.

The last two years saw companies worldwide embrace a remote working culture, thanks to COVID-enforced lockdowns. However, most companies faced enormous challenges ensuring their employees had the right infrastructure to continue business operations without disruption. Shipping the right equipment to the team located far and wide was indeed a logistical nightmare for most companies.

This is where Avon stepped up and took on the challenge head-on. Backed with sound industry experience, and solid domain expertise, Avon led the charge in managing the end-to-end logistics to deliver critical IT and Non-IT assets to businesses across India.

Avon emerged as a clear leader in IT asset logistics management with an enviable track record of 98.7 per cent delivery performance and an average return rate as low as 1.3 per cent.

Companies gained immensely with Avon's centralised tracking technology that facilitated real-time shipment updates. Avon successfully managed over 1500 transactions per day pan-India, delivering assets with an average net worth of INR 1.5 Lakhs to 2.5 Lakhs per item.

To learn more about Avon and their Asset Logistics services, visit - www.avonsolutions.com.

Karthik Shankar, Senior Manager at Avon, has more to say about how Avon was at the forefront of IT asset delivery management for many industry giants. "A leading German R&D firm took Avon's services to deliver break-fix equipment across key metros on the same day. Avon also was the key enabler of delivering critical IT Assets within a day for a Global IT Consultancy."



"A global technology consultant was looking for an able logistics partner to deliver IT equipment for the newly onboarded employees. Avon exceeded their expectations by ensuring pan-India delivery at least two days before onboarding. One of the top eCommerce players is continuing to work with Avon and is able to onboard employees consistently, leveraging Avon's country-wide pickup and delivery services. Thus, during the pandemic, Avon grew from strength to strength in our IT Asset Management Services," added Karthik.

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Chennai, India, Avon Logistics & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a leading mailroom management services company that specialises in custom logistic solutions for different industry verticals. As a pioneer mail logistics company, Avon has expanded its operations over the years into other allied services of its core offering, including IT Asset Management Services, Office Relocation Services, Transport and Distribution Logistics, and Courier Partner services. With over 800 employees and having served more than 100 clients, Avon is always the first choice for logistics support for many corporate giants across India. Their clientele includes several prominent names in BFSI and Software/IT segments.

Avon serves its customers from office locations across India. Visit www.avonsolutions.com/contact-us to find an office location near you.

