SpiceJet to launch 20 new domestic flights from March-end

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday announced the launch of 20 new domestic flights which will start operations from March 29.

The new flights will operate daily on routes including Guwahati-Patna, Hyderabad-Mangaluru, Bengaluru-Jabalpur, Patna-Varanasi and Mumbai-Aurangabad.

"In line with SpiceJet's commitment to enhance regional connectivity, the airline will be the first and only carrier in the country to launch non-stop flight services on the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) routes of Varanasi-Patna and Amritsar-Patna," an official statement said.

With these new services, the airline will now operate a total of 52 flights connecting 12 cities under the regional connectivity scheme.

Spicejet said that it will also enhance its operations with additional frequencies on the routes of Mumbai-Bagdogra, Mumbai-Chennai, Hyderabad-Mangaluru and Guwahati-Delhi sectors.

"As we add newer cities and flights to our network and provide affordable air travel options to more and more people, our focus remains firmly on connecting the unconnected parts of the country besides enhancing connectivity between metros and non-metros," said Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia.

SpiceJet will deploy a mix of Boeing 737-800 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

