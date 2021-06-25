SpiceXpress, Delhivery join hands for commercial drone delivery

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): India's largest air cargo carrier SpiceXpress and Delhivery have signed a memorandum of understanding with supply chain services provider Delhivery to build drone delivery capability in the country.

While Delhivery has disrupted the Indian logistics market with technological advancements, SpiceXpress is one of the key consortiums shortlisted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to conduct trials on beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drones.

Drone delivery is the future of logistics and both companies have joined hands to experiment with drone technology to provide state-of-the-art services and make it more popular in the coming years.

The technology will be tested for several commercial applications like emergency services, delivery of goods, critical medical services and environmental monitoring. Delhivery will provide the necessary on-ground support to ensure speedy and reliable first-mile and last-mile logistics.



Sanjiv Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of SpiceXpress, said the MoU is a win-win for both companies leveraging their strengths to deliver great synergies. "We are very excited about this project as it promises to be a game-changer in times to come."

Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Delhivery, said the collaboration is an extension of the platform's long-standing relationship with Spicejet. "We look forward to leveraging our capabilities to revolutionise the logistics ecosystem."

SpiceXpress is the largest air cargo carrier in India with its network spanning over 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and having a varied aircraft fleet of 20 dedicated cargo planes. It is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.

Delhivery is India's leading fulfillment platform for digital commerce. With its nationwide network extending beyond 19,000 pin codes and 2,500 cities, it has fulfilled over one billion shipments since inception.

Delhivery works with over 15,000 direct customers, including large and small e-commerce participants, SMEs, and over 500 leading enterprises and brands. (ANI)

