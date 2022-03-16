Spintly Appoints Grant Erickson as a Technology Advisor

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Spintly, a leading developer of access control solutions for commercial buildings based on cloud and wireless mesh technology, appoints Grant Erickson, principal of Nuovations, as a Technology Advisor to the company. As a result, Spintly expects to quickly expand its current Bluetooth Mesh-based product portfolio into the robust, scalable, end-to-end secure, IP-based wireless connectivity and platform for access control enabled by Thread.

Founded in 2018, Spintly's access control platform utilizes wireless mesh and cloud technology to enable operators of co-working spaces, corporate offices and other commercial real estate properties to significantly reduce the need for key cards, controllers, and elaborate wiring and cabling in the building, and deliver a convenient, seamless user experience.

Commenting on the development, Rohin Parkar, Co-founder and CEO of Spintly said, "It is a pleasure for me and Malcolm Dsouza, Spintly's Co-founder and CTO, to welcome Grant to team Spintly. When we began our expansion from BLE Mesh to Thread, we had a clear vision of where we wanted to go. Spintly's recent win at the Thread Innovation Enabler Award is a great testimony of our progress. Grant's experience in building and deploying category-defining products with Nest/Google, Apple, Brocade, and other leading companies, and as president of The Thread Group for five years, will be of great value as we execute our product and technology roadmap."

"During the engagement process, I was impressed with the team and by what Spintly has been able to accomplish in a short amount of time," said Grant Erickson, Nuovations' Principal and Founder. "As Thread enjoys increasing adoption in building automation ecosystems such as BACnet, DALI+, KNX IoT, Matter, and OCF, I believe Spintly's new access control products and solutions will be able to integrate and deploy within existing and new enterprise environments with greater speed, performance, functionality and operational ease. I look forward to working closely with the team to achieve this,'' he adds.

Deepak Kamlani, Venture Partner at RiSo Capital and a Member of the Spintly Board said, "I am delighted that Grant accepted the invitation to become a technology advisor. Having seen him operate in multiple leadership roles at Nest and Google, and at The Thread Group, I know what he brings to the table. His advice and counsel will be invaluable as Spintly grows and expands its product portfolio and markets globally."

Spintly's Thread-enabled access control products will be available in 2H 2022.



Nuovations designs and develops human-centered, intuitive, easy-to-use, innovative products and solutions that dazzle, delight and enrich our worldwide customers while returning value to our business and its stakeholders.

To learn more, please visit us at www.nuovations.com.

Grant Erickson is the Principal and Founder of Nuovations. Previously, Erickson was an early and later principal engineer at Alphabet/Google/Nest for their award-winning, category-defining, world-class home products including the Nest Thermostat. Erickson was also an early contributor to the formation of the Thread Group and Thread networking protocol as well as serving as the Thread Group's president for five years.

Based in Goa and Bangalore, India and San Jose, California, USA, and backed by institutional venture capital firms and angel investors, Spintly's vision is to simplify the built world. Using wireless mesh and cloud technologies, Spintly delivers a truly wireless, cloud-based access control platform for a seamless user experience and eliminates the need for key cards and elaborate wiring for access control. Spintly targets market segments that include small, medium enterprises, coworking spaces, multi-dwelling residential complexes, banking/financial institutions, and hospitality. The Access Control market is currently worth USD 70B globally and is evolving from a wired solution to a wireless SaaS solution.

More information is at www.spintly.com.

All logos, trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners and should be treated as such.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

