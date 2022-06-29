Sports Promoter and Member of Parliament-elect Kartikeya Sharma honoured with "Indian Sports Fan Award 2022" for his contribution to Indian Sports

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kartikeya Sharma, Founder of Pro Sportify and Member of Parliament-elect (Rajya Sabha) from Haryana was today conferred with "Indian Sports Fan Award 2022" for his unmatched contribution to Indian Sports in a glittering ceremony here on Sunday evening.

Kartikeya Sharma was bestowed with the award in recognition of his immense contribution to sports and for exemplary devotion in promoting Olympic sports through the medium of leagues.

Christened as "Mahara Chorra", he has been supporting Indian sports and is the brain behind the Pro Wrestling League, Big Bout Indian Boxing League, The Indian Arena Polo League and two other upcoming leagues.

Sharma who has been supporting sports since a decade was handed over the glittering trophy by Sandeep Singh, Minister of Sports, Haryana, Indian superfans Sudhir Kumar Gautam, Sugumar Kumar, India's first female Olympian Karnam Malleshwari and London Olympics bronze medalist Yogeshwar Dutt in presence off bevy of Indian sporting luminaries including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awardees, Arjuna awardees and Dronacharya awardees.

Kartikeya Sharma was chosen for this award by Indian Sports Fans - India's largest sports fan community and a non-commercial venture which is oldest and largest fans community on the social media platform. It has over 1 million fans and followers throughout the globe including 21 countries.

"It is a truly unique concept for nominating Kartikeya Sharma who brought smiles and gave joy to sporting fans. This will set a new precedent for sports in India and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours," said Sandeep Singh, Former Indian Hockey Captain and Minister of Sports, Haryana.

Sandeep Singh who is fondly known as 'Flicker Singh' by his fans globally, captained India for many years including 2012 London Olympics. Sandeep Singh was renowned for his fast and guile drag flicks and scored 110 goals in 147 international matches.



"This award is a reflection of love and appreciation of sports fans from across the world. On this occasion, I respectfully share my joy and love with all the sports fan across the world," Kartikeya Sharma, an Oxford Graduate said.

"Kartikeya, the Founder & Promoter of Pro Wrestling & Big Bout Indian Boxing League has enabled us to create world beaters and this award in an apt recognition to the sport visionary and promoter in the country. The experience of playing in the Pro Wrestling League has been etched in my memory and I thank him for creating the biggest wrestling spectacle in the world which has allowed the country to witness the biggest stars from wrestling," said Babita Phogat, CWG Gold Medalist.

Famous Indian superfans Sugumar and Sudhir were the first recipients of Indian Sports Awards which was conceptualized in 2019 as Global Sports Fan Awards in Manchester.

Indian Sports Fan (ISF), a not-for-profit organization is India's largest sports fan community that hosts more than 74,000 fans from various parts of the world at a single platform carved purely for the fans and by the fans.

Connected with over 74,000 fans from across the world, ISF came to fruition in the form of an exclusive WhatsApp group that featured 150 odd-high powered fans, league team owners, sports scribes and athletes from across the world.

The ISF social media platform provides updates to fans related to all sporting events and conducts interaction sessions between fans and athletes. With an exclusive coverage of Commonwealth Games 2018, Asian Games 2018, Para Asian Games 2018 along with conducting innumerous fan surveys all across the country, the ISF is a one-stop destination for sports fans.

The USP of the group is that it follows the concept of by the fans, of the fans and for the fans and enjoys patronage across the world cutting across the lines.

