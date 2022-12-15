SPOTTED! Ananya Panday Styled in JIMMY CHOO's India-Exclusive SHAAN Capsule Collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The chic GenZ actress - Ananya Panday, was spotted adoring JIMMY CHOO's LOVE Pumps and BON BON Bag from the SHAAN Capsule Collection for the global fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar's December cover story. This high-octane glamorous collection is an ode to celebration and majesty that exhibits confidence in the playful, and spirited souls.



#JimmyChoo #TheShaanCollection



Social Media Link:

Jimmy Choo - https://www.instagram.com/jimmychoo/?hl=en

Ananya Panday - https://www.instagram.com/ananyapanday/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

