Spray Engineering Devices Limited bags National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award-2021

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India recognized Vivek Verma, Managing Director, Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) Mohali, Punjab with first prize in Industries Category for its innovation entitled "Low Temperature Evaporation Technology" for National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award-2021 held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The prestigious award ceremony was held on the occasion of "National Energy Conservation Day" to honor organizations and researchers adding substantially to the nation's low carbon footprint strategy at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi wherein Chief Guest Shri R.K. Singh, Hon'ble Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy along with Shri Krishan Pal, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries felicitated the award winners. The event also witnessed the presence of other high level dignitaries.

Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED), Mohali, Punjab is a multidisciplinary engineering company with a mission "Dedicated for Sustainable Environment Development to Unlock Perpetual Food and Energy Resources". To accomplish this, the company is driving the change forward by adopting novel thermal energy recycling technology to deliver clean and green solutions. One of its key innovations is patented Low Temperature Evaporator (LTE®) which has brought an evolutionary change in biofuel, water recycling, and agro-processing sectors. Company aims to demonstrate our capabilities by utilizing non-food biomass of agriculture as a renewable source of green chemicals and polymers.

"Low Temperature Evaporation Technology" is based on Mechanical Vapour Compression system under the vacuum for the recovery upto 99% of high-quality clean water (lowest TDS, COD and BOD) from the industrial effluents/wastewater/sewerage etc. The above technology is without the use of any external heat source like Boiler, Turbines or heat rejection source like condensers, cooling tower as used in conventional systems. Nearly 100 projects are running globally, and this technology has wide applications in industrial, commercial and domestic sectors, thus achieving not only Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) but also making it Zero Liquid Intake (ZLI) during various processes.

SED has also been recognised by Technology Management Directorates - Industry Interface, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India for its innovation entitled "Low Temperature Evaporation Technology" with CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award - 2020 along with a cash prize of Rs. 10 Lakh. This award was announced at the 80th CSIR Foundation Day Celebration at New Delhi where M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India was the Guest of Honor.

Commenting on the occasion, Vivek Verma, MD said that, "SED strongly believes in making environment sustainable and hence its "Low Temperature Evaporation Technology" is based on Mechanical Vapour Compression system under vacuum for the recovery of up to 99% of high-quality clean water from any type of wastewater/ Industrial Effluents/ leachate etc."

Extraordinary Features of the Technological Innovation includes

No Heat generator and Rejector

No Reverse Osmosis

Water Recovery upto 99%

Lowest Water Recovery Cost



Lowest Carbon Footprint

Most effective water Management Solution

Minimized Sludge Handling

Direct Wastewater to clean water in single step

No Chemical Treatment in Process

Closed loop Robust & Automatic

Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED), established in 1992 from a modest start of manufacturing of spray nozzles is a public limited company with its Head Office at Mohali; Punjab, India is pioneer in the field of Evaporation, Heat Exchange, Condensation, and Crystallization.

SED is "Innovative Technological Solutions" providing company for Water, Sugar, Jaggery & Biofuels. SED has identified several potential areas for energy conservation of sugar industries to achieve increased productivity at reduced costs with optimum utilization of resources and has also achieved to establish a modern boiler-free jaggery production.

The Company consistently follows its central goal of Sustainable Environment Development to explore its capability to accomplish its mission and thus have revolutionized the water sector by providing the energy-efficient high-quality clean water recovery from any type of wastewater in single-step. SED is driving the change forward by adopting novel thermal energy recycling technology to deliver clean and green solutions. Company aims to demonstrate its capabilities by utilizing non-food biomass of agriculture as renewable source of green chemicals and polymers.

SED today has established its presence in more than 40 countries by providing innovative technological solutions to water, jaggery, sugar, and allied industries. Company's products are successfully commissioned and performing efficiently in more than 600 Sugar factories, 100 above Water recovery factories and Jaggery factories.

