Spread Butter and Jam on your Bun to relish your friendship with Novina's book, published by Geetika Saigal's Beeja House

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/ATK): Three friends are on a journey to learn, unlearn, explore, comprehend and navigate college life and its maze. Sounds familiar? Sounds like the reflection of your own college life? Well, yes it is! Beeja House's new contemporary fiction "The Journey of Bun Butter & Jam" by Novina M is all set to take you on a wild ride to your college campus, friends, and experience. Encapsulating the life of three young-adult girls enrolled for their graduation, the book reflects the life-altering experience they face while going and growing through college life.

Bun, the protagonist, is an introvert with a lot of social dread and a conventional family to deal with. She decides to attend her post-graduate course with her alumni college in July 2017 in an effort to become a well-socialized person. However, her life turns tables on her and she lets herself out as a fearless, self-reliant lady when she finally meets her soulmates Butter and Jam. Together they put a dynamic trio that shares a zest for college life which is full of excitement, thrills, and new experiences. As the book slowly folds in and culminates in the last pages, Bun has an epiphany about who she is, which leaves her with unforgettable memories of her trio gang and boosts her self-assurance to the point that she can confidently take on society.

The book is an ode to each and every introverted person who dares to push their boundaries and evolve as a person. It is dedicated to all your friends who held your hands in your journey and to everyone who wants to develop their social skills and become well-rounded people. The short 114-pages book is written in easy-to-comprehend and simple yet intriguing language that will keep you glued to the end. The structure is neatly designed emphasizing every milestone you achieve in your graduation life. The book is the perfect chaperone that will assist you and show you the path and a confidante that you can turn and read when stuck while walking towards your goal. And as the author says in her book, "Until we challenge ourselves and do something new, we will never know what we are truly capable of. Ladies, trust in your abilities and attempt it. There is no doubt that you will achieve your goals."

Novina M is a blogger who is also beginning her career as an investor in the market. She dreamed of having a successful literary career, and in order to get her foot in the door, she published her first book, "The Journey of Bun Butter & Jam" which is a work of fiction that tells the tale of a lady who, throughout her time at college, encounters not one but two people who she comes to regard as her soulmates, while also recounting her journey to discover who she is. Her education culminated at SRM University in Chennai, where she earned a Master's degree in business management. And in parallel, she works with new businesses. Her passion for journaling sparked the notion for her to turn her writing into a full-fledged career.



"A sweet escape to your college day! The first-in-itself in many books published by Beeja House, "The Journey of Bun Butter & Jam", is a sacrosanct friendship usher. It is replete with day-to-day life experiences in a life of an introvert with the extrovert tribe. A must for every college-goer, this light read is a sure-shot way to break free from the doldrums of the day," says Geetika Saigal. She is a 5-Time TEDx Speaker, a Bestselling Author, a Multi Award-winning Coach, and Founder & CEO of Beeja House, India's 1st & only Mentored Publishing House.

With much gratitude, the author, Novina, thankfully says, "With all of your blessings, I hope that my writing career will flourish, and I hope that my fiction and non-fiction stories will bring joy to each and every one of you." And we, too, recommend reading this heartfelt take on college and friendship.

So take a rain check this weekend, grab "The Journey of Bun Butter & Jam", find a cozy corner, savor the voyage, and bon appetit!

