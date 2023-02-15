Springer Nature launches unique student ambassador programme in India

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): Springer Nature has launched a unique student ambassador programme in India to create researcher-led communities that will provide young researchers with a platform to advance scientific research and innovation. Participants of the programme will also have the opportunity to engage with the government, industry and academia to discuss opportunities, challenges and trends in scholarly publishing.

In addition, the student ambassadors will work with their faculty and management to organise workshops around research methodology and build awareness and understanding of the latest trends in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the inaugural session of the programme, Steven Inchcoombe, Chief Publishing Officer of Springer Nature Group, and Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited, spoke with the new ambassadors about the evolving role of AI in the research ecosystem, new methods of impact evaluation, and the importance of linguistics in scholarly communication.



Commenting at the event, Steven Inchcoombe, Chief Publishing Officer of Springer Nature said, "India has the largest population of English-speaking students pursuing STEM courses in the world. These brilliant minds need guidance and support to channelise their skills and excel in their chosen areas of work. Our student ambassador programme aims to provide support to this community of students and researchers by providing them access to world-class content, empowering them to build and nurture communities, share their needs and challenges with the government authorities, and create job opportunities for them. I am sure that students will benefit immensely through this programme and wish them luck in their journey towards addressing some of the world's biggest problems in the future."

Also speaking at the event, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited said, "I am delighted to initiate this one of its kind student ambassador programme which will help participants connect with fellow researchers from the industry, publishing and other campuses, and learn from the communities. As a purpose-driven company, we also look forward to solving some of the world's most pressing issues and supporting the UN's SDGs, and I am sure that these bright young minds will help us in advancing discovery and science."

The first cohort of the Springer Nature Student Ambassadors consists of 100 students from 20 institutes. The company plans to nurture and recognise these ambassadors to drive innovation and research in STEM through effective collaboration.

Other Springer Nature leaders present at the event included Niels Peter Thomas, President - Greater China and Managing Director - Books, Anil Chandy, Vice President - HSS and Focus Projects, Harmen van Paradijs, Vice President - STM and Books Business Optimisation, and Claire Bailey, Vice President - Books Editorial Projects Management.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

