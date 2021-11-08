Springfield City Group invites Indian IT Companies to invest in Australia's largest Master-planned City - Greater Springfield

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Springfield City Group (SCG), the master developer of Greater Springfield, in partnership with Australia India Business Council Ltd. (AIBC), the peak body for promoting and enhancing bilateral trade relations between the two countries, aims to further build the Australia-India relationship by attracting world-leading Indian technology companies to Australia.

Maha Sinnathamby, Chairman of SCG, said, "Greater Springfield's unique offering to Indian technology companies that are already in this country or planning to establish in Australia, is the chance to be involved in a fully master-planned city that offers innovation at its core. Greater Springfield is an economic powerhouse located in the heart of Southeast Queensland and provides a platform for companies to be innovative, entrepreneurial, and collaborative. Greater Springfield has, over three decades, solidified itself as a home for these types of organisations. With its own Data Centre, an extensive fibre network, a university, 15,000 students, and access to a population of over 500,000 within a 22-minute drive, Greater Springfield provides a true lifestyle within a 15-minute drive for employees that choose to work in the local Greater Springfield economy."

Jim Varghese, National Chair of AIBC said, "In our 35th year of celebrations, the Australia India Business Council was proud to support the Springfield City Group's Australia India IT Hub Summit held recently. AIBC believes in the power of Springfield City Group's one-stop-shop location for leading tech companies from India and Australia to collaborate and further build on bilateral ties between the two countries. Australia and India have a long and proud relationship of working together. The India Tech Hub planned at Springfield City will drive innovation in the technology field and Australia only stands to gain."



Ashok Mysore, Chair of AIBC's Information and Communications Technology and Digital Chapter said, "Indian technology companies have embraced Australia. It has proven a great place for them to access local talent and build a base of knowledge workers. These companies are projecting significant growth over the next decade and there is a tremendous opportunity for Australian engineers, software developers and innovators to be part of this growth and bring their own expertise to Australia. The opportunity is for Australia to show that it is the best place for these organisations to establish and grow."

To learn more about Springfield, please visit; www.greaterspringfield.com.au.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

