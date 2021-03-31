Springworks launches 'The Shape of Work' podcast to bring together insights from top People Managers on the Future of Work

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 31 (ANI/Mediawire): March 31 2021: Bengaluru and Santa Monica based HR Tech company Springworks today announced the launch of 'The Shape of Work' podcast. The podcast brings together insights from top People Managers on the Future of Work and how it's shaping our workplace, people and the ones who manage them.

Available today on all major podcast platforms, 'The Shape of Work' is hosted by Anoop Suresh (VP - BD & Ops of Springworks), Kartik Mandaville (founder and CEO of Springworks) and Abhash Kumar (Head of Marketing of Springworks). The hosts are joined by top HR influencers Sinjini Sengupta (founder of Lighthouse), Gordon Tredgold (CEO & Managing Consultant of Leadership Principles LLC), Sujata Deshmukh (founder and CEO of Tutul Consulting) and Suzanne Lucas (founder of Evil HR lady) for candid discussions on their career journeys, as well as their insights on topics such as storytelling, workplace culture, adapting to the new normal, technologies disrupting the workplace and how People Managers can navigate and evolve with these changes.

A year after the pandemic-induced overnight move to remote work, what most people thought to be a short-term trend is now clearly becoming a permanent shift in how we work. "Remote work is here to stay. Employers and employees have both experienced the advantages that it brings - flexibility, office cost savings, increased productivity, location-independent hiring and a general improvement in employee satisfaction and retention," said founder and CEO of Springworks, Kartik Mandaville.

"While People Managers have been generally open to adapting, the best practices for this new normal are still being written. 'The Shape of Work' podcast is our initiative to distil these insights and best practices in the form of dialogue with incredible people leaders across the globe."



Upcoming episodes will feature conversations from execs at Seagate Technologies, Marriott International, The Hershey Company, among others.



"People strategy is right at the heart of how we do things and build stuff at Springworks. In the last year, we have built products that are now being used in 7500+ workspaces across the globe. With The Shape of Work podcast, our goal is to help people leaders at these organisations, and many more, learn people practices from the very best in the business," added Kartik.

For more information on The Shape of Work podcast, subscribe on Spotify or Google or head over to the Website. (coming soon on Apple Podcasts)

Springworks aims to host 100+ guests on the podcast over the next couple of quarters. "We started the podcast with help from Prerona Das and Naman Chaturvedi, students from XLRI Jamshedpur, widely regarded as the best college in the country for HR. Both of them are working on this live project as part of their internship at Springworks. We've been getting encouraging feedback from most of our early listeners. Our guests are already offering to make introductions to other People Managers from their network. Given how fast the landscape of work is changing shape, it makes sense for us to keep bringing more voices on the platform, and fast," said VP - BD and Operations of Springworks, Anoop Suresh.

