Sprintzeal inks exclusive partnership with CompTIA

Advocating for a USD 5 trillion global IT ecosystem, CompTIA is the major governing organisation that has an estimated 75 million industrial professionals. It has also produced, developed, managed, and safeguarded the technology that powers the global economy.

Establishing itself as a major corporate training and consulting service provider, Sprintzeal offers high value in creative, and practical approaches to learning since its founding in 2016. The organisation is an AXELOS ATO (Accredited Training Organization), a PMI Authorised Training Partner (Premium), and a CompTIA Authorized Training Partner.

For professionals, looking to advance their jobs and develop new abilities, the E-learning platform provides training programmes, test prep sessions, and workshops. The training modules for the brand are created by highly skilled educators with extensive subject expertise.

Sprintzeal provides training for the CompTIA Security+ Certification and assists candidates in preparing for the entrance exam - SY0-601 - aiding professionals to build a successful career in cybersecurity.

According to Imran Syed, Founder and CEO of Sprintzeal, "No such thing as job stability exists. Winning and losing happen faster than ever before. To fit the current employment requirements, we must adjust our perspective toward learning new abilities.".

The idea behind the collaboration was the rising requirement for security in the IT business, resulting in an increasing demand for qualified. As a result, the company encourages the employee to enroll in a CompTIA Security certification course for a better career.



The training course lays the framework for passing the CompTIA Security+ certification exam. Candidates will obtain the necessary certification skills, such as risk identification and mitigation.

CompTIA Security+ training covers the following six aspects of the CompTIA Security+ certification exam: Threats, assaults, and weaknesses; Tools and technologies; Design and architecture; Management of identity and access; Risk administration; Cryptography and PKI (public key infrastructure). These courses will assist the customer in broadening their variety of work options in fields such as Cryptography, Threats and Vulnerabilities, Data and Host Security, and much more.

Sprintzeal developed the CompTIA A+ training course to teach students about many operating systems, including Microsoft, Apple, Novell, and IBM. The CompTIA A+ course is not a supplier; students may study and interact with Windows, iOS, Android, and Linus hardware and software. The A+ accreditation lays the foundation for advanced cloud computing.

In addition to A+ and Security, Sprintzeal also offers training for popular CompTIA certifications like CompTIA Data+, CompTIA IT Fundamentals+, CompTIA Project+, CompTIA Linux+, CompTIA Cloud+, CompTIA CySA+, CompTIA Cloud Essentials+, CompTIA PenTest+, CompTIA Server+ Certification, CompTIA Network+, and CompTIA CASP+.

Sprintzeal and CompTIA's collaboration promotes the potential to secure job security. The program provider helps professionals with IT security, learning how to troubleshoot software, and getting introduced to other common operational procedures for enhancing the global economy.

