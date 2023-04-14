SPRODE INDIA announces India pre-booking for JMGO-LEICA N1 ULTRA, the first 3LASER 3D 4K gimbal projector, following record-breaking global sales

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI/SRV): After achieving massive success in the international market, SPRODE INDIA the national distributor of JMGO is proud to announce that the highly-anticipated JMGO-LEICA N1 ULTRA is now available for pre-booking in India. This marks a significant milestone for the company, which has been expanding its reach and garnering a loyal following worldwide.

JMGO-LEICA N1 ULTRA the latest product of JMGO has taken the international market by storm with its innovative features and exceptional performance. The product has received rave reviews and has quickly become a fan favorite. The company has worked tirelessly to ensure that this product is of the highest quality and is confident that Indian consumers will love it just as much as their international counterparts.

SPRODE INDIA is proud to bring this cutting-edge projector to the Indian market. The company has already received a lot of interest from customers who have been eagerly waiting for the India pre-booking release.

Atulana Ghosh, Founder of SPRODE INDIA, said, "We are thrilled to launch the JMGO-LEICA N1 ULTRA in India. With its advanced features and exceptional performance, this projector is sure to be a game-changer in the Indian market. We have received a tremendous response from customers worldwide, and we are confident that it will be the same in India. With our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, we look forward to building a strong and loyal customer base in India.N1 ULTRA will be available at a heavily discounted price even lower than the international MRP, during the first few days of pre-booking in India."



Pre-booking for JMGO-LEICA N1 ULTRA will commence on the official website of SPRODE INDIA, www.sprodeindia.com, starting at midnight (00:01 hours) on the 25th of the month. The pre-booking period in India will provide consumers of India with the opportunity to secure their purchase of the highly sought-after JMGO N1 ULTRA. The pre-booking process is simple and convenient, and consumers can expect their products to be delivered within a specified timeframe. This is a limited-time offer, so interested consumers are encouraged to act quickly to ensure they don't miss out.

JMGO LEICA N1 Ultra-Triple Laser 3D 4K Gimbal Projector is an innovative home entertainment technology that is revolutionizing the market today. It offers state-of-the-art features such as LSR technology, a TRIPLE LASER feature, active 3D, a gimbal design, and 110 per cent BT2020 color space, making it the most advanced projector of its kind. With its groundbreaking MALC technology, JMGO has pushed the boundaries of high-end projectors. The compact TRIPLE LASER light engine with nine patents applied to it is a breakthrough in laser technology that raises the bar for brightness and efficiency and is a game changer in the industry.



The projector has a brightness of 4000 ANSI lumens, which is the brightest in its segment. With Android TV 11 pre-installed, users have easy access to their favorite apps. The N1 Ultra's integrated gimbal design is a world first for a 4K laser projector, making it easy to adjust the projector's placement and angle. Its ultra-low latency of 10 MS and powerful computer system with an independent graphics processing card (MT9629SOC chip) make it ideal for fast-action content such as gaming. The sound system, co-created by leading audio brand DYNAUDIO, provides an immersive, high-fidelity audio experience that complements stunning visuals. The N1 Ultra is built on a MALC tricolor LASER light engine with a 110% BT2020 wide color gamut, making colors more vivid and accurate than ever before. The color accuracy of the N1 Ultra surpasses that of professional monitors, bringing movies to life with ultra-precise color reproduction.

JMGO is a global industry leader committed to constant innovation and the democratization of triple laser technology. Founded in 2011, the company has won numerous international awards from Germany, the USA, Taiwan, China, and Japan, and has more than 400 industrial patents.



SPRODE INDIA is dedicated to bringing the latest technology to India, and since 2016, has introduced in INDIA a wide range of products such as LED LCD projectors, DLP LED smart theaters,4 led projectors, 4K 3D laser TV, Tri chrome laser tv,portable theater, Wi-Fi photo frame, home cleaning robots, wireless HDMI, industrial POE switch, and many more.

The JMGO N1 ULTRA is a testament to SPRODE INDIA's commitment to providing its customers with the latest and most innovative technology. The company is dedicated to offering high-quality products and excellent customer service to its customers.

With the launch of the JMGO N1 ULTRA, SPRODE INDIA is set to revolutionize the Indian projector market. The company is confident that the product will exceed customer expectations and provide a superior viewing experience.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

