Square Yards onboards 5,000 co-branded stores across India

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Integrated real estate platform Square Yards said on Wednesday it has onboarded 5,000-plus co-branded stores across top eight cities in India through its preferred partner programme designed for independent real estate agents and smaller agencies.

The co-branded stores come with Square Yards branded signages, providing identity to partner agents, amplifying their visibility in the area and increasing consumer footfall.

There are 15 lakh independent real estate agents who contribute to 70 per cent of new home sales, 100 per cent of existing home sales and 80 per cent of all rental transactions in the country. They play a critical and central role in real estate transaction but neither have the technological expertise, nor non-expensive marketing solutions to thrive.



Sumit Jain, Chief Business Officer of Square Yards, said the platform is building a business completely aligned with smaller agents who have been underserved by industry innovation.

"When agents succeed, we succeed. That is why we are committed to bringing ground-breaking technology and marketing solutions to help agents work smarter and faster."

Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, said the aim is to take the number of co-branded stores to 30,000 by the end of next financial year.

Square Yards Agent tech allows them to market their listings, source demand from the marketplace platform, have their own personalised websites with reviews and ratings, manage teams through an integrate CRM, facilitate online agreements through digital escrow, e-payments and e-signing, and also interact with fellow brokers through integrated social networking features.

Besides, agents are able to offer ancillary products like home loans, home furnishing and property management, helping them in providing touchpoints to their clients in the property buying process and also generate good income for themselves in addition to what they are earning by only selling or renting properties. (ANI)

