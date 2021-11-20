SRAM & MRAM foresees exponential business at MEDICA 2021 Trade Show Germany

Dusseldorf [Germany], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a UK-based conglomerate, in association with Lakkapaa Import OY foresees exponential business in the subcontinent while participating at MEDICA 2021 Trade Show Germany.

The group is showcasing the globally acclaimed, "Walletz4u" portfolio of Nitrile Gloves at the summit.

The Trade Fair is featuring a variety of the latest technological Products ranging from Endoscopy and surgery devices, Laboratory technology, Diagnostics, Prosthesis and implants, Orthopaedic Technology and Physiotherapy, Imaging supplies, and Medical & Surgical Gloves.

The three-day mega event will be focusing on areas exhibitions of high-tech products, equipment, joints, diagnostics, electro-medicine, and more will be on display.

Recently, the brand has successfully delivered 80 Million Boxes of Gloves to the USA and other parts of the world since the outbreak of the pandemic. The brand also enjoys a stronger association with Hospitals and Medical Groups in the USA because of its timely delivery even at the time of Global shortage.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM and is catering to multiple markets and verticals. The brand is globally recognized and admired for its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. The products are backed with the seal of approval and come with the commitment to bringing the trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is embarked on a journey to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets.

The SRAM & MRAM Group has been instrumental in the highest quality of R&D to produce unique products meeting global health standards. The brand has been associated with multiple partners and manufacturers strengthening its manufacturing capacity.

'Walletz4u' has created a niche, a big foothold in the gloves, rubber and latex products across the globe. Under the 'Walletz4u' flagship, the brand is a leader in the current marketplace across the globe. With alliances with the leading manufacturers, Walletz4u is now poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets.

Speaking on the occasion Daljit Singh Khalsa, Founder and Director, DM Link General Trading quoted, "We are happy to be part of MEDICA 2021; this platform is helping us to capitalize on tapping the European market while offering a common platform to connect with the potential business prospects."

Hemlata Arumugam, CEO SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, "We are happy to be at MEDICA 2021 and are hopeful of securing a substantial business from this platform. This event is certainly helping us reach a larger audience for showcasing our champion products."

Speaking on the participation, Sanjeev Kumar, Sales and Operations Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are elated to be associated with MEDICA, Dusseldorf, Germany - 2021. This event will help us in bringing Walletz4u closer to the European region. The summit will help us in showcasing our products and services of personal protection, occupational safety, etc., up close and personal to a larger audience."

SRAM & MRAM Group with their flagship brand Walletz4u at the summit will be focusing on showcasing the product portfolio to a larger audience from Europe. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the global markets.

Speaking on the representation, Jukka Lakkapaa, CEO Lakkapaa Import OY quoted, "We are seeing a lot of prospects and we're of the opinion the summit will be a platform for mutual benefits and business opportunities. We are confident about the participation and to capture a sizeable amount of business in the entire Europe region."

The MEDICA 2021 Event will be offering a solitary roof for the whole healthcare industry that will be gathering in one place to meet market leaders, established companies, and key figures. The trade fair has been expanding its horizons in the last 40 years, and now has more than 5,600 exhibitors.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)