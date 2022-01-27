SRAM & MRAM Group embarks on the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in the USA with a bang

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], January 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group along with its Walletz4U® brand partner Healthtech International Inc. began the 2022 edition of International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) with an overwhelming response.

The summit is being held at Atlanta, GA, USA from January 25-27, 2022. The group will be showcasing the Walletz4U range of PPE including disposable gloves and COVID-19 test kits. The summit will be aiding to the industry that was severely affected due to COVID-19.

The group has also tied up with Healthtech International, Inc. as their Valued Partner and Exclusive Distributor for the USA Market. Besides being part of the summit, the group will also be cementing its foothold in the USA market. SRAM & MRAM will be investing USD 126 million in the USA market. The group will be investing in setting up the glove production facility in the region. Currently, the group is on the lookout for the landmass to set up their facility in the country.

For the USA operations, Chaittnya Aggarwal, Managing Director SRAM & MRAM Group will be leading the group in investment and operations front whereas, Jose Padiyal, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group will be playing a pivotal role in the land acquisition and infrastructure setup.

The 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is being held from January 25- 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. IPPE is a critical part of the poultry, animal food and meat industry's continuing development, offering timely and important educational information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find the solutions they need to continue operations. It is the only annual exposition of its kind showcasing the latest advances and technologies for the global animal food and protein industries.

The Walletz4u along with Healthtech team will be focusing on how it can help animal food, meat, and poultry industry leaders from all over the world by offering them the best personal safety solutions for the current workplace challenges. Apparently, the poultry industry has seen a series of changes in recent years due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The summit will offer the industry and the industry leaders the latest from the technology front.

Speaking on the participation, John B. Parella, Senior Vice President - Healthtech® International, Inc. quoted, "We are extremely happy to represent SRAM & MRAM and the Walletz4U brand. The group has done a commendable job when it comes to the quality and efficacy of its products. And being part of the IPPE summit, it offers a unique platform for exchanging ideas and solutions for the safe and efficient continuation of business through these difficult and challenging times."



The summit is expected to witness approximately 1,200 exhibitors and 32,000 animal food, meat, and poultry industry leaders from all over the world.

Speaking from the summit, Hitanshu Heera, Senior Director - SRAM & MRAM Group (The Brand Owner of Walletz4u) quoted, "We are delighted to be associated with IPPE 2022. We are hopeful of churning a modest business from the event. The summit will help us in reaching out to a wider audience by bringing our personal protection and occupational safety-related products to the market."

The 2022 IPPE will be a collaboration of three trade shows - the International Feed Expo, International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo - representing the entire chain of protein production and processing. The event is sponsored by U.S. Poultry & Egg Association, the American Feed Industry Association and the North American Meat Institute.

The IPPE show will further help the industry leaders in incorporating the best practices and continue to improve their businesses with more efficient and affordable solutions. The IPPE show will take place under the watchful eye of the Georgia Department of Public Health and epidemiological expert organizations. The safety measures established for an event of such a scale will be monitored constantly, in addition to continuously monitoring CDC guidelines.

For more information about IPPE, kindly visit: www.ippexpo.org.

