SRAM & MRAM Group ties up with Gruppo Esseci Italy ahead of A+A 2021 International Trade Fair in Germany

Dusseldorf [Germany], October 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group to participate in A+A 2021 International Trade Fair and Congress to be held in Germany from October 26-29, 2021.

The group will be showcasing "Walletz4u" during the summit. In a bid to shape tomorrows' world, how do we want to live, work and operate in this world while treating our fellow human beings and the available resources ecologically and responsibly?

The strategic collaboration with Gruppo Esseci and SRAM & MARAM Group in Italy will further strengthen the market offering and exchanging ideas. Gruppo Esseci has more than 30 years of experience and passion dedicated to the research and realization of functional and high-standard products. Gruppo Esseci's brand name is BEMAN that has tied up with SRAM & MRAM Group to grow together in Italy market since Gruppo has an enriching and strong control in the Italy market.

Comprehensive insights, as well as solutions and products for the future of work, will be part of the A+A 2021 Summit. The summit is expected to host more than 1,000 exhibitors. The leading international trade fair for safety, security and health at work will be opening its doors at the Dusseldorf Exhibition Centre from 26 to 29 October 2021.

The 37th Congress for Occupational Safety and Medicine congress for all experts and insiders will be organised by Basi, the German Federal Association for Occupation Safety and Health, and will be bringing together the OSH actors and decision-makers from industry, skilled crafts, administration, politics and science in Dusseldorf. This year the key focus area will be Work 4.0, possibilities of digitalisation and AI for occupational health, working in pandemic times as well as making Vision Zero a reality.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; a brand that is catering to multiple markets and verticals. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves.

Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets.



Speaking on the participation Samule Ghilardi CEO of GRUPPO ESSECI SRL quoted, "We are looking forward to being a part of A+A 2021 summit. We will be showcasing a plethora of medical products along with our flagship medical protection supply 'Walletz4u'. It will help us to understand the European market and will give us an opportunity to get closer to the stakeholders and the potential business prospects."

Addressing the participation Hemlata Arumugam, CEO SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are proud to be associated with A+A 2021, where we'll be showcasing Walletz4u. The summit will help us in reaching out to the European region. It will certainly offer a great business proposition to showcase the advancement and the products to the stakeholders as well."

Hemlata is a highly motivated and result-oriented individual, capable of multitasking roles in various sectors, She possesses a vivid and rich technical knowledge in Gloves industries with a vision and strategy as how to grow worldwide. Her vision allowed her to grow and create marketing channels in major countries around the world, post-pandemic her vision caught the growing needs and demand for health products.

Speaking on the development, Claudio Zanetti, Country Head In Italy, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "A+A 2021 is a great platform, it's a forum that helps in bringing the merchants and manufacturers together. The summit is also the place to be in as it also offers great business prospects too. Besides this, the glove market will be growing exponentially and Beman and SRAM have done a strong partnership for growth in Italy. Furthermore, the partnership between the groups will also play an important role for growth in Italy and will help in addressing the growing needs and demand for health care products."

Vishal Ahuja, Global Sales Director, SRAM & MRAM Group said, "We are optimistic with the joint venture in Italy with the support of Claudio. We're looking forward to a greater alliance and business partnerships with this venture in place. With such a forum, we'll also be able to tap the unchartered territories in terms of business and technology and innovations."

The Trending themes at A+A 2021 in the industry characterise the appearance of A+A 2021-be it by the solutions and products that exhibitors present or by the numerous lectures and presentations at the Special Show areas and Trend Forum. Digital efficiency and sustainability determine the current debate and will continue strongly influencing the future of work. Alongside these megatrends at A+A 2021 the programme of side events will focus on Future Solutions, New Work and the topic Hygiene and the Pandemic.

