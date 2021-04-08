SRAM & MRAM Group to invest INR 100 crores to manufacture PPE in India

New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a UK-based conglomerate that has been instrumental in contributing to the society and adding its bit to help fight the pandemic to invest Rs 100 Crores in the Indian market.

In its endeavor to help the world for upgrading safety measures, the company has planned to invest in manufacturing the PPE products under its flagship brand 'Walletz4u'. The company is set to produce premium Nitrile Examination Gloves that are currently being produced from its factories in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

With the series of investments and manufacturing units in place, the company is gearing up to become the leading OEM manufacturers of Medical and Industrial grade gloves in East Asia.

Under the Walletz4u flagship, a brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, one of the world's leading public health emergency management solutions companies, the brand is the leader in manufacturing their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers all across the globe.

"SRAM has geared itself to tackle the problem of PPE Shortage in the world by acquiring and leasing a whole lot of production lines to meet the ever increasing demand especially gloves of all types for all industry verticals," said Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group, speaking on the development.

Today looking at the current scenario, there is an unprecedented demand for protective gears like Sanitizers, Gloves, Face Shields, etc. And in order to cater to the same, SRAM & MRAM has been on a spree to set-up more than 12 factories all across Malaysia, Vietnam and India to produce these products under 'Walletz4u' branding. Furthermore, the group has plans to set up another 40 factories within the next 6 months across the globe to help build a viable PPE market.

"With the launch of 'Walletz4u', the conglomerate has joined the leading players for selling their branded premium gloves across the globe," quoted Hiranandani.

The SRAM & MRAM Group has been instrumental in R&D activities to produce unique products and help protect people from the prone communicable diseases. The brand has been associated with multiple partner manufacturers to strengthen the manufacturing capability and is currently looking to create a big foothold in the gloves, rubber and latex products across the globe.

Under the 'Walletz4u' flagship, the brand is striving to make a top space in the broad playing field for Nitrile Gloves across the globe. With agreements and alliances with the leading manufacturers, Walletz4u is now poised to become one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the world markets.



With latest developments, the brand has successfully set-up their 16 offices globally. The latest course has been set by Hemalata Arumugam, CEO & Director, SRAM & MRAM who has helped the company secure a mammoth production lines to garner maximum production over the next 3 years and help Walletz4u achieve its objective of being in the top 5 players on the gloves market.

Chaittnya Aggarwal, Executive Director, Business Development and the mainstay of SRAM & MRAM is the key face of its US Operations and is responsible to manage and secure orders from the European market. He has his operations team move to the UK and Europe to develop Walletz4u in the UK and Europe.

Vandana Rao (VEE), Director, Sales & Operations and her team has been instrumental in bringing exponential orders in the Gloves market, but also has shifted her horizons to masks and PPE gowns and other such similar products that are the need of the hour. She is the face who has incorporated Walletz4u masks to be manufactured in South Korea and the product has been christened "VEGA".

The brand is also looking at appointing Distributors across the globe under the watchful eyes of Garry Mehta of Goldmark Development Ltd. and Vishal Ahuja who along with Sanjeev Chaudhary has been moving towards Europe with particular focus on Italy and Spain.

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, brainchild of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani. The group was founded in 1995 and is the world's leading public health emergency management Solutions Company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lies in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information, please visit our website: www.walletz4u.com.

