SRAM & MRAM Group to participate in the 2022 Edition of the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in the USA

Atlanta (Georgia) [US], January 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group along with its Walletz4U® brand partner Healthtech® International Inc. of Atlanta, GA will participate in the 2022 edition of International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in the Atlanta, GA, USA from January 25-27, 2022.

The group will be showcasing the Walletz4U® range of PPE including disposable gloves and COVID-19 test kits. In a bid to support personal safety in the critical market segment, a market segment that was severely ravaged by COVID-19, leaving massive shortages of food products and proteins in its wake.

In a bid to strengthen its foothold in the USA market SRAM & MRAM will be investing heavily in the USA market. The group will be investing to the tune of USD 126 million. The group will be setting up a glove production facility in the region. The group is on the lookout for the potential land piece to set up their facility in the country.

The 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) will be held from January 25 - 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA. IPPE is a critical part of the poultry, animal food and meat industry's continuing development, offering timely and important educational information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find the solutions they need to continue operations. It is the only annual exposition of its kind showcasing the latest advances and technologies for the global animal food and protein industries.

During the summit, the Walletz4u® & Healthtech® team will be focusing on how it can help animal food, meat, and poultry industry leaders from all over the world by offering them the best personal safety solutions for the current workplace challenges. The poultry industry has seen a series of changes in recent years due to the onslaught of COVID-19. The industry leaders have adapted and are continuing to offer safe, nutritious food products and proteins to keep the supply chain moving and stores stocked amid the COVID crises.

Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman - SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are thrilled to be part of IPPE 2022. The summit will act as a gateway for showcasing Walletz4u® brand offerings to the poultry, animal food, meat packers and processors from around the world"

"We are also ecstatic to announce that we will be setting up a manufacturing facility in the USA. Looking at the demand forecast, it will be a big game-changer for the company. We are eying to capture 18% of Examination Glove market and 10% of disposable Glove market of entire United States by the year 2023," added Hiranandani.



Speaking on the participation, John B. Parella, Senior Vice President - Healthtech® International, Inc. quoted, "The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) offers a unique platform for exchanging ideas and solutions for the safe and efficient continuation of business through these difficult and challenging times. We are proud to represent SRAM & MRAM and the Walletz4U brand at this exposition as they are at the forefront of workplace safety and personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions. The group is continuously delivering with an unwavering commitment to bring PPE to the workplace and keep it safe for everyone equally. The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) showcases the best technology, products, and services, available for this critical market and we are ecstatic to be a part of such an important event."

The summit is expected to witness almost 1,200 exhibitors with more than 520,000 square feet of exhibit space and an estimated 32,000+ animal food, meat, and poultry industry leaders from all over the world in attendance.

Hitanshu Heera, Senior Director - SRAM & MRAM Group (The Brand Owner of Walletz4u) quoted, "We are elated to be associated with IPPE 2022, this event will act as a gateway for showcasing the Walletz4u® brand offering to the poultry, animal food, meat packers and processors from around the world. The summit will help us bring our personal protection and occupational safety related products to this critical market efficiently in a face-to-face setting. The summit will help us in reaching out to this market segment."

Further adding, Heera quoted, "I'm happy to announce that we have successfully delivered more than 1.3 Billion Disposable and Examination Gloves to the USA and other parts of the world since the pandemic started. I'd like to acknowledge my sales team around the globe for their commitment to support their client's needs. Our team is working diligently to make these essential safety products available for immediate domestic shipments in support of the IPPE attendees from the poultry, animal food, and meat packing and processing industry through convenient ship locations in the U.S. and around the world. This exposition will help us to grow in the U.S. market and will give us an opportunity to get closer to the North American stakeholders and business prospects. Our Target is to capture 10% market share in terms of disposable gloves business of the entire USA market by the year 2023 (including Nitrile/Latex/Vinyl). We are glad to have Healthtech® International, Inc. as our Valued Partner and Exclusive Distributor for the USA Market. I'd also like to acknowledge the entire team of Healthtech® International, Inc. for their dedication and professional approach."

The IPPE show will further help the industry leaders in incorporating the best practices and continue to improve their businesses with more efficient and affordable solutions. The IPPE show will take place under the watchful eye of the Georgia Department of Public Health and epidemiological expert organizations. The safety measures established for an event of such a scale will be monitored constantly, in addition to continuously monitoring CDC guidelines.

