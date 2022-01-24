SRAM & MRAM Group to participate in the Arab Health Tradeshow 2022

Dubai [UAE], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a global leader in the Nitrile Glove market, to participate in the Arab Health Tradeshow 2022 in the UAE from January 24-27, 2022.

The group will be showcasing "Walletz4u" during the summit.

The group will be showcasing several offerings and will be present at booth H8.H13. The platform will offer an opportunity to discover and evaluate thousands of products on display.

The summit will be taking place in Dubai from 24 to 27 January 2022. The event will be witnessing around 4.000 exhibiting companies and 56.000 healthcare and trade professionals, from 170 countries, and will host 60 exhibiting countries and 12 CME conferences live in person with 550 speakers.

This year's theme is "United by business, forging ahead", with new technologies and the latest innovations taking center stage. Arab Health Tradeshow has been a leading healthcare exhibition in the region, bringing together influencers from all major medical disciplines on a single platform. The summit will aid in learning and improving knowledge and skills through educational opportunities. The event will be hosting a series of conferences, workshops, and training sessions to brief upon the latest healthcare innovations.

SRAM & MRAM Group with their flagship brand Walletz4u at the summit will be focusing on showcasing the product portfolio to a larger audience from all across the world. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable. Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the global markets.

On the global front, the group is planning to start a manufacturing factory of gloves in The United States of America very soon. Currently, the brand has an inventory of 1.5 million in the USA.

Speaking on the participation, Raghav Ram Kapur, Business Development Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "The Arab Health Tradeshow is a leader in the region. It offers a unique proposition for exchanging ideas through one platform about the latest offerings, the best technology, products, and services. We are elated to be a part of such an important event."

The exhibitors from across categories will utilize the platform to launch new products/services and to showcase new developments such as:

Medical equipment and devices

Disposables and consumer goods

Imaging and diagnostics



Orthopaedics & physiotherapy

Healthcare & general services

IT systems & solutions

Healthcare infrastructure & assets

Wellness & prevention

"We are happy to express that this forum will bring interesting opportunities to engage with thought leaders and stakeholders. We are looking forward to hosting the influencers and the decision-makers from all major medical disciplines under a single platform. It will certainly bring us the opportunities of a great business and the alliance too," quoted, Rashika Wijekoon, Business Development Manager, SRAM & MRAM Group.

Speaking on the development, Anamika Chhawal, Head of Strategic Alliances at SRAM & MRAM Group, India division, operating out of Mumbai quoted, "SRAM & MRAM group has been instrumental in bringing in world-class health gear with global standards. With the participation in the summit, this will certainly benefit the India market too. This will open up new horizons in the subcontinent."

With its vision of uncompromising commitment to quality standards, people and environment, SRAM & MRAM Group is committed to delivering in the healthcare sector by building relationships that last generations while serving the global community.

For more information, kindly visit; www.arabhealthonline.com/en/Home.html

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

