SRAM & MRAM kickstarts Expomed Eurasia by showcasing walletz4u in Turkey

Istanbul [Turkey], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group kickstarts 29th International Expomed Eurasia Istanbul Medical Fair. The Fair will be taking place in Tuyap Fair and Congress Center, Istanbul from March 17 to 19, 2022. The Fair will be catering to varied verticals ranging from Analysis, Diagnosis, Treatment, Rehabilitation, Laboratory Product, Device, System, Technology, Equipment, and Hospitals Fair, etc.

During the event, Expomed Eurasia 2022 Fair, the Group will be showcasing the "Walletz4u" portfolio. The event will take place from March 17 to March 19, 2022. The Fair will be offering a comprehensive world marketplace for products, services and latest technology. The summit is also a platform that brings a host of innovations and solutions for every need or intensive dialogue with experts from around the globe under one roof. Turkey is one of the countries where onsite trade fairs are allowed to be held in this region under pandemic circumstances and making it easily accessible and reinforcing the importance of the Expomed for the whole of the Eurasian region.

During the event, SRAM & MRAM Group with their "Walletz4u" portfolio will be present at Hall: 5, Stand: 511A. The official title for the event is 29th International Istanbul Medical Analysis, Diagnosis, Treatment, Rehabilitation, Laboratory Product, Device, System, Technology, Equipment, and Hospitals Fair. The event highlights will be on the following Product Categories:

* Electro Medical Equipment and Medical Technologies

* Laboratory and Biotechnology Devices and Products

* Hospital Build and Medical Facility Management

* Orthopedics - Physiotherapy - Rehabilitation

* OTC (Over-The-Counter)

* Food Supplements

* Dermo-Cosmetic Products

* Mother & Baby Products



SRAM & MRAM Group with their flagship brand Walletz4u at the summit will be focusing on showcasing the product portfolio to a larger audience from Turkey. The brand is synonymous with its high-quality latex, vinyl, nitrile, and rubber disposable gloves. Each glove is backed with the seal of approval and with the commitment to bringing the products that one can trust to help keep you safe, healthy, and comfortable.

Walletz4u is the world's largest gloves OEM; one of the largest glove manufacturers and resellers in the ASEAN and the Global markets.

Speaking on the participation, Raghav Ram Kapur, Business Development Director, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "With the aim of being the pioneer in Glove Industry, SRAM & MRAM is participating in the Expomed Eurasia Hybrid+ Fair, which will bring together the health and medical sectors on March 17-19, 2022. We are extremely happy to be a part of this event. We'd also like to thank the team for organizing such an event under adverse circumstances of pandemic and allowing us to meet the domestic and international delegates. We hope that trade shows continue and we also look forward to participating in Expomed in the years ahead."

Yashica Shah representing SRAM & MRAM Group, quoted, "With our comprehensive portfolio, we offer varied solutions to all across the globe, we will be exhibiting our products and solutions during the event in Istanbul Tuyap Fair and Congress Center."

The Expomed Eurasia Hybrid+ has a host of offers, a greater show experience to the show visitors with the advantages of the digital world. The visitors of the Live Event can connect through; Face-to-face networking, Prearranged meetings, and all mobile app services. Besides, the visitors of the Hybrid+ event will have the access to the new digital platform, view digital stands, online meetings + chat functionality, live stream conferences and On-demand content post-show.

Speaking from Istanbul, Rohan Sharma from SRAM & MRAM Group said, "At Expomed Eurasia 2022 Fair, we will be showcasing our Walletz4u brand. We are also looking forward to catering to a large audience in this part of the world. We will be delighted to address the visitors at Hall: 5, Stand: 511A."

Representing Walletz4u from Istanbul, Ari Johansson, said, "I'm delighted to be representing SRAM & MRAM Group for this coveted event. And I am also thankful to the organization team for providing us with a safe and healthy business environment where we can meet with the customers. This show has brought in a number of people and business delegates from around the world."

The whole event has been made possible with the sincere efforts of core members of the SRAM & MRAM Group; Jagathesan Nagaraja, Babulal Saini, Anamika Chaawal and others from the Group company. These pillars are the guiding light for the brand, its presence and participation at the global forums.

Expomed Eurasia is the biggest fair in Turkey and Eurasia where medical devices, equipment, and technologies are showcased and the latest medical trends and scientific events can be tracked. For many years, exposed Eurasia has been the leading showcase in the region for Medical Analysis, Diagnosis, Treatment, Rehabilitation Products, Devices, Systems, Technology, Equipment, and Hospitals solutions. As Turkey's premier health care event exposed puts suppliers to the medical sector face-to-face with key decision-makers in Turkey and emerging neighboring Eurasian markets. The fair has the participation of 910 companies and company representatives from 41 countries and professional visitors to meet the latest technologies in the healthcare industry.

For more information please visit expomedistanbul.com.

