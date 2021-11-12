Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology joins hands with Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre to improve entrepreneurship ecosystem

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology (SAIT), Indore signed a MoU with Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre which is setup by Smart City Indore and CIIE.CO (Built at IIM Ahmedabad) to improve the entrepreneurship ecosystem of the city.

It will also include students from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, Indore who are interested in Startups. Indore Smart Seed Incubation Centre is currently supporting around 11 startups from the incubation centre.

As a part of this MoU, Indore Smart Seed will guide the interested students on how to begin a Startup.

Apart from this, knowledge sharing sessions and workshops will be conducted on Business Model Development, Lean Startup, Fundraising and Industry Connects will be provided to selected students across a 4-month period. The aim of the program is to follow the mission of PM Modi in creating an Aatm Nirbhar Bharat so that the students of today can become job providers instead of job seekers.



The MoU was signed by Rishav Gupta, CEO, Smart City Indore and Kinshuk Trivedi, Vice President, Sri Aurobindo Group in the presence of Manish Singh, Collector, Indore; Pratibha Pal, Commissioner - Indore Municipal Corporation; Dr. Durgesh Mishra, Director, SAIT; Aditya Vyas from CIIE.CO and Vajid Ahmed, Head (Career Development, SAIT).

Rishav Gupta, CEO, Smart City Indore said, "We want to give the students a thorough grounding on the building blocks of a successful Startup with the team and expert mentors from CIIE.CO. We are also in discussions for more partnerships and startup support programs at the incubation centre."

"Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology is committed to provide best infrastructure & incubation facilities to budding entrepreneurs as a part of our startup support program. We foster an ecosystem to develop the entrepreneurial skills in students and provide them with better career prospects. This makes us stand amongst the best engineering institutes in Indore and Madhya Pradesh," said Kinshuk Trivedi, Vice President, Sri Aurobindo Group of Institutes.

For more information, please visit aurogroup.ac/sait.

