Sri Balaji University, Pune announces July 5 as last date for MBA applications

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has set the July 5, 2022 as the deadline for applying for MBA studies. Ranked No. 6 private university in India, SBUP with a legacy of over 24 years, proudly claims a 100 per cent placement record every year. As of 8th June 2022, their campus placement record stands at 100 per cent for the batch 2020-22 with the average package of 7.8 lakhs per annum and the highest package of 19.25 lakhs per annum. Till date over 20,000 alumni living their corporate dreams in top corporate houses globally as a result of their state-of-the-art IT infrastructure and rigorous MBA training programs.

Sri Balaji University, Pune, is one huge campus with four MBA institutes. Today, SBUP offers Post Graduate Management Programs (MBA) through its four management institutions with ten specialisations- Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Balaji Institute of Technology & Management (BITM), Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB), and Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resources Development (BIMHRD).

Apart from these, Sri Balaji University, Pune also offers UG Programs with various specializations in BBA, BA, and BCA, there's also PG Program in MCA. Sri Balaji University also has a law college - Balaji Law College (BLC) and an Undergraduate and Graduate level college namely - Balaji College of Arts Commerce and Science (BCACS). BLC and BCACS are affiliated with the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Undoubtedly, Sri Balaji University, Pune is the breeding ground for a different breed of management think tanks.

Candidates interested in pursuing the MBA programmes at SBUP can apply with their CAT/XAT/CMAT/MAH-CET scores. To cater to the wider MBA audience, the institute organizes its own entrance test -- SBEST (Sri Balaji Entrance Screening Test). SBEST is optional in nature and the students can opt for SBEST under the following conditions -

- Did not appear for CAT /MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ MAH-CET

- To improve their scores on the above-mentioned exams attempted.

Important dates for the SBEST Exam are as follows -

- Briefing about SBEST: July 5, 2022, 06:30-07:30 PM

- SBEST Mock Test: July 6, 2022, 10:30-11:00 AM



- SBEST Exam: July 7, 2022, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

- Results Declaration: On or before July 9, 2022

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) enjoys a strong reputation among its recruiters and SBUP students are often recruited by industry heavyweights like Aditya Birla Captial, Alliance Insurance, Asian Paints, Deloitte, Bajaj Allianz, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Capgemini Technology Services, Fujitsu, and many others.

The Times of India B-School Survey (2021) classified Sri Balaji University, Pune as the Top 11 B-Schools in India, the Top 5 Private B-Schools in India, the Top 3 B-Schools in Maharashtra, and the Top 2 B-Schools in Pune.

Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) hosts a variety of programs throughout the year, including interactive meetings with business experts, guest lectures, and industrial tours. Students can pick from various specialities in MBA courses, including Operations and Supply Chain Management, Entrepreneurship, International Business, Business Analytics, Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, Product Management, Data Science, Telecom, Digital Marketing and Marketing Management. The post-graduate course is fairly extensive, covering both fundamentals and developing technology.

Apart from the traditional curriculum, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has successfully entered into collaborations with Coursera. Efforts are in progress to collaborate with SAP Labs, IBM, TCS, and others to increase learning possibilities for its distinguished students. The University's firm foundation is defined by its ranking, reputation, discipline, and commitment, which has propelled it to be one of the top management institutions in the country.

Each student of Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) is required to participate in highly practical Company Project Studies (CPS) for a duration of two months after the first year of study or as defined by the institute. If the student managers excel while working on the firm's project, the company may extend them a 'Pre-Placement Offer.'

On the expansive campus is a massive dormitory complex with suitable living spaces for around 800 students. In addition to tennis, badminton, and basketball courts, the hostel building features a fully equipped gym and a swimming pool.

Sri Balaji University, Pune, looks forward to welcoming new students, imparting information and contributing their talents. The deadline for submitting applications for MBA students to be a part of the famous university is July 5th.

To know more visit: https://www.sbup.edu.in/

