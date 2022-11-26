Sri Balaji University Pune: Apply to new-age MBA programmes designed for the latest trends in the market

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/SRV): Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP), an initiative by Sri Balaji Society, a leading institute in India for business studies, has opened admissions for its new-age MBA programmes. Candidates, interested in pursuing cutting-edge management programmes and seeking to boost their prospects in the industry, can enrol in SBUP's MBA programmes with advanced specialisations, designed as per the trends of the future and the market, such as Marketing Management, Personnel Management & Human Resource Development, Finance, International Business, Operations & Supply Chain Management, Digital Marketing & Business Analytics, Telecom and Business Analytics, Product Management & Business Analytics, and Data Science & Business Analytics. Aspirants are welcome to apply to the in-demand courses via SBEST (Sri Balaji Entrance and Screening Test), CAT, XAT, CMAT, MAT, and MAH-CET (the institute is accepting scores of the 2022 examination for MAH-CET).

Dr. Biju Pillai, Sr. Director of IT & Admissions, Dean Faculty of Management, said, "SBUP believes in not only equipping the students with management knowledge from an academic perspective but also from an industry-oriented manner so that they can engage in real-time problem-solving once they are in leadership positions. To achieve the synergy between academics and the market, we look at business education not simply as a medium for obtaining jobs but as a tool that can potentially add value to the market. Additionally, SBUP strives to make future leaders who will be the harbinger of new ideas."

SBUP prides itself in inculcating a holistic personality in the candidates along with a strong foundation in management studies and industry skills. In addition to an academic approach to business education, candidates are exposed to a wide network of industry connections, from where they can imbibe the best industry practices and be industry-prepared. Owing to the first-rate pedagogy and corporate grooming, the candidates of SBUP stand out in the competition.



Apart from the traditional curriculum, Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) has previously entered collaborations with Coursera, Bosche and others to increase learning possibilities for its distinguished students. The University's firm foundation is defined by its ranking, reputation, discipline, and commitment, which has propelled it to be one of the top management institutions in the country.



Given the stellar education offered at SBUP, the placement season conducted for the class of

2022 recorded a 100% placement with 19.27 LPA as the highest package; 9.3 LPA and 7.5 LPA were, respectively, the average package for the top 10 per cent of the cohort as well as the average package of the batch. The recruitment drive witnessed MNCs and corporate giants like Deloitte, Amazon, HCL, Infosys, Wipro, CBRE, PWC, and many more.

Following its holistic pedagogic philosophy, the institute, with the belief that test scores are not a true indicator of talent, does not base its admissions solely on entrance exam scores. Following the entrance exams, the candidates participate in Group Discussions and Personal Interview that holistically tests the aptitude of the aspirant. Via the entrance exams, aspirants with a minimum of 50 per cent or equivalent grades in their UGC-approved bachelor's degree can apply to the four constituents of SBUP offering management programmes: Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Balaji Institute of Technology & Management (BITM), Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB), and Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD).

For more information, visit: sbup.edu.in and sbest.sbup.edu.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

