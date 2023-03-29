Sri Lankan envoy meets RBI governor, discusses bilateral economic cooperation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda, met the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das here on Wednesday and discussed bilateral economic cooperation.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner is on an official visit to Maharashtra.

High Commissioner Moragoda thanked RBI governor Das for the support that India has been extending to Sri Lanka in the context of economic stabilisation, particularly the currency swap arrangements and deferment of payments -- where RBI was involved, according to a statement by High Commission of Sri Lanka in India.

He also thanked India for the leadership it took towards realising the International Monetary Fund's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Sri Lanka.



Recently, the IMF approved a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility of about USD 3 billion to support Sri Lanka's economic policies and reforms.

Further, during the meeting, the RBI Governor and the High Commissioner discussed economic recovery in Sri Lanka and the pivotal role India could play in areas such as power, energy, ports, infrastructure, tourism, and IT services.

"The ways and means to enhance bilateral trade, particularly through Indian Rupee trade expansion, as a key pillar of economic revival in Sri Lanka, were discussed as well," the release said.

High Commissioner Moragoda presented a copy of his policy roadmap the "Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India 2021/2023" to governor Das.

During the past couple of months, High Commissioner Moragoda met with several other key officials of the Government of India, including Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India Pramod Kumar Mishra, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Chairman of the NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer and Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance Bharat Lal, the release added. (ANI)

