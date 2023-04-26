Sri Lanka's High Commissioner meets IndiGo co-founder to discuss enhancing connectivity between India and island country

Gurugram [Haryana] (India), April 26 (ANI): Continuing his discussions with large-scale Indian investors and corporate leaders, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda met with IndiGo airline's co-founder and managing director Rahul Bhatia on Wednesday in New Delhi. This was a follow-up to the meeting that they had in December last year.

The discussion between High Commissioner Moragoda and Bhatia was centred around the critical importance of enhancing air connectivity as an essential means of increasing tourism inflows to Sri Lanka. They agreed that tourism, particularly tourism inflows from India, is a key pillar in the economic recovery of Sri Lanka, and discussed ways and means to harness the potential of increased connectivity to enhance tourism, according to a statement from the High Commission of Sri Lanka.



High Commissioner Moragoda also presented a copy of the publication "Geoffrey Bawa; Drawing from the Archives", which contains the drawings of Sri Lanka's iconic architect the late Geoffrey Bawa, to Bhatia.

Founded in 2006 by Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, IndiGo is the largest airline in India by passengers carried and fleet size, with a 54.6 per cent domestic market share as of February 2023, the statement indicated.

It is also the largest individual Asian low-cost carrier in terms of jet fleet size and passengers carried, and the fourth largest carrier in Asia. The airline carried over 300 million passengers last year. The airline operates about 1,600 daily flights to more than 100 destinations both domestic and international. (ANI)

