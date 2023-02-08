Sri Ramakrishna Hospital: Coimbatore City Corporation Commissioner launches exclusive QR code with answers to FAQ on Cancer

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sri Ramakrishna Hospital always comes up with unique ideas to raise cancer awareness. With such an initiative, the hospital has launched an exclusive QR code on this World Cancer Day with answers to commonly asked questions on over 12+ types of cancers.



Sri Ramakrishna Hospital - Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR) observed World Cancer Day on Saturday (4.2.2023).



Dr P. Guhan, Director, SRIOR conveyed to the Press and Media that the global burden of cancer is rising, and India which has registered 13 lakh cases in 2019 added 1 lakh cases in just 2 years. India's cancer burden is 14.62 lakh cases per year and it loses 8 lakh people every year.



He said that in order to reduce these deaths, greater public awareness is required.



The theme of this year's World Cancer Day is 'Close the Care Gap'.



Not all in India can get access to quality cancer care and afford the treatment, but all of us can help reduce the burden by knowing about cancer. Hence it is important to tell people about the causes of cancer and keep them alert & aware.



Lung cancer and oral cancer account for 60% of the cancer cases in India. These cancers are caused by tobacco usage and alcohol abuse.



Breast cancer is more in urban women and cervical cancer is found more in rural women. Most of the women arrive in stage 3 and 4 conditions, and this decreases the quality of care they can receive.





On the other hand, 70% of breast cancer cases in the Western nations are detected through mammograms. The awareness is more there, and that's the reason for this.



Hence, we need more awareness among the public to fight cancer better, and SRIOR has been doing that since its inception.



SRIOR launches a unique initiative every year to promote cancer awareness among the public, and this year, it has launched an exclusive QR code to access detailed answers to the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on cancer.



It can also be accessed by visiting "www.digione.in/srior/CancerDay/index.html".



Once clicked, the website provides cancer awareness content in both Tamil and English. It has answers to all the usual questions on cancer, and also has an additional page to answer about 12+ cancers like Breast cancer, Lung cancer, Prostate cancer, Head & Neck, Ovarian cancer, Pancreatic cancer etc.



As a part of this year's World Cancer Day observance, SRIOR also launched Free Prostate Cancer Screening for the whole of February, 2023.



These services were launched by M. Prathap, Commissioner, Coimbatore Corporation who took part as the Chief Guest of the program. R. Sundar, Joint Managing Trustee, SNR Sons Charitable Trust presided over the event. Dr Karthikesh, Consultant Surgical Oncologist, SRIOR proposed Vote of Thanks.

