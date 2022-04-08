Sri Ramakrishna Hospital: Everything one needs to know about varicose veins and its treatment

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There are many myths surrounding the treatment of varicose veins which prevent people from seeking medical help and completely recovering from this condition.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital provides a detailed explanation of what causes varicose veins along with busting a few myths related to the treatment of this condition as well as providing the best practices for complete treatment and recovery.

Life is a constant uphill struggle because of the veins in a person's leg. To carry blood from the feet to the heart, they must work against gravity. There are one-way valves in the vein which help prevent reflux of blood. However, because of weakened valves, blood may flow back to the feet and collect in the veins. Varicose veins are twisted and engorged superficial leg veins that bulge beneath the skin's surface over time.

Varicose veins can cause a variety of symptoms. It may differ from person to person, and a majority of people can experience signs like,

Purple or blue veins in their legs

Twisted and bulging veins on the lower legs that often seem like cables

Pain in the leg after prolonged standing

Itching

Ulcer formation

Blackish discolouration of the leg

Varicose veins are linked to various myths, which prevent people from undergoing the medical treatment they need. However, varicose veins are not life-threatening but can highly impact the quality of life.

At Sri Ramakrishna hospital, minimally invasive procedures are widely used to treat varicose veins. Varicose veins are a completely treatable condition, with proper diagnosis and the right treatment. Standard procedures include Surgery, Laser Ablation, Radiofrequency Ablation, and the recently introduced VenaSeal.



Lasers and Radiofrequency Ablation have been in the medical field for 10 to 15 years and have been highly effective in treating varicose veins. On the other hand, VenaSeal has only been introduced 3 to 4 years ago and is being used at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital to treat varicose veins.

Recovery after the procedure varies from person to person, and compression stockings play a vital role during the recovery phase. The stockings are generally advised for three to four months as they highly reduce the chances of recurrence.

Varicose Veins Can Recur After Treatment Is a MYTH:

Here are the facts: When properly diagnosed and treated with a proper medical procedure, varicose veins do not tend to recur in the majority of people. However, the patients should ensure that they follow the exact advice given by the doctor. Doing so, the chance of recurrence is only about 0.5%. Recurrence can also occur with inadequate surgery or procedures, and post-surgery care - where compression stockings are not used for the required amount of time.

Managing The Symptoms With Medications Is a MYTH:

In most people, varicose veins do not show signs of discomfort; in such cases, treatment is not advised. However, it is important to keep an eye for even the slightest signs of pain or discomfort, as early treatment can reduce the recovery window to only a couple of days.

An Important Takeaway:

Varicose veins treatment is a daycare procedure, and the person can walk home the same day.

Three days of rest is recommended with light activities like household chores.

Avoid air or long travel for three weeks post surgery.

Minimal pain and bruising at the site of the procedure may be present which will fade away within a week. This can depend on the severity of the veins, as early treated cases can experience little to no pain.

Compression stockings are advised to be worn for a minimum of four months after the surgery.

