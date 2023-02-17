Srijan Realty launches The Royal Ganges - Kolkata's Longest Riverfront Project

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Srijan Realty, one of the biggest and most renowned real estate developers in East India with multiple projects beautifying the skylines of Kolkata, has launched its latest project - The Royal Ganges, located just 20 minutes from New Alipore. Srijan Realty's Latest Project offers 100 per cent Ganga Facing Apartments.

It is the city's longest riverfront project with maximum Ganga-facing apartments. A magnum opus of 39 Lacs sq. ft. with over 1.1km private track facing the Holy Ganges and exclusive homes that will redefine serene and luxurious living. Sprawling over a total of 26.53 acres of land, 19.36 acres is open space. With its own private jetty and ferry service to and from The Millenium Park, which will take about 35 minutes, commuting to the CBD area will be a dream. There will also be a private shuttle service till Taratala Metro station.

The landscaping has been done by Tectonix Limited from Thailand and will feature the interpretation of the river's elements created from the organic shape of water movement. Meticulous details will be applied to floor patterns, vertical elements, and functional areas. Signature design elements will be seamlessly integrated into the openness of the sky and the river.

Besides having the tallest towers in the city to be situated by the banks of the mighty river Ganga, residences at Royal Ganges exhibit ultra-luxurious Bungalows and thoughtfully-designed Villaments flawlessly crafted to suit one's lifestyle. The smart layouts ensure that one gets to experience mesmerising views of the river whilst being well-lit and airy.

"The Royal Ganges is our most ambitious projects till date, and we take pride in it being Kolkata's Longest Riverfront project. We have always believed in bringing revolutionary changes to the real estate industry in Eastern India, and we believe that this project will reshape the ideologies of luxury living and build a community where comfort and convenience are the top priority. It is a dream project that has come to fruition after multiple stages of planning, designing and execution. The completion of this project will mark a new milestone for Srijan Realty and the team behind it.'' - Shyam Agarwal, Chairman, Srijan Realty.

Interiors architect and designer Kapil Bhalla of SEARCH feels that it is the serenity that is essential to the project. He said, "Royal Ganges has been able to enhance the experience at the ground level so that the focus would remain on the waterfront and people of all ages will have something that they engage and associate with. The living units will be optimised so that a resident gets to use more carpet area functionally." He is confident that the project will become a much sought-after location to live, work and play.

Principal architect, Subir Kumar Basu feels that there are many sites that have only a part touching the river bank. This one is an exception where the entire project site is along the river Ganga; which is why, Srijan Realty has taken full advantage of this.



Royal Ganges has paid extra attention to modern-day needs and a futuristic lifestyle. The wide array of world-class lifestyle amenities in the township is not only truly remarkable but also fosters a sense of inner calm. The Clubhouse, approximately 70,000+ sq. ft., overlooks the Ganges. Every offering at Royal Ganges has a special set of amenities that contribute to the resident's lifestyle.



To name a few, the project brandishes a spectacular AC Banquet hall for hosting parties with an attached lawn, AC home theatre, a library cum reading room, a multipurpose AC community hall with indoor sports facilities, amphitheatre, Riverview Deck, river Lounge with cafe and alfresco dining area with outdoor seating, party lounge with outdoor deck and more. With the launch of the largest riverfront project in the city, Royal Ganges by Srijan Realty is the perfect amalgamation of peace and class and soon to become the pride of the city of joy.

Srijan Realty has been a pioneer in the real estate industry in the East for over a decade and offers a varied range of projects in different categories like residential, commercial, logistics hub, hospitality, etc to choose from. With a focus on quality, technical competence and customer satisfaction, they aim to deliver superior value to customers, team members, business partners, stakeholders and to society.

With over 31+ delivered projects, 23 ongoing projects like Natura, Eternia, Botanica, Solus, Laguna Bay and 26 upcoming project and others, The Royal Ganges too is estimated to be a great addition to the landscape of the city.

