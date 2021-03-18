Srijan Technologies listed as fastest growing tech company in Deloitte Fast 50 India 2020

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Srijan today announced that it ranked Number #42 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Srijan grew 109 per cent during this period.

"We are pleased to celebrate the announcement of Srijan as a winner of Deloitte 2020 Technology Fast 50 India program," says Vijay Pagadala, Srijan's CEO Asia Pacific & Middle East. "Srijan's technology offerings and delivery capabilities in the experience platforms and engineering services space enable leading enterprises to serve and respond to their business needs. These needs impact their branding, customers, employees, and profitability," adds Vijay.

"Being called out a winner in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India with sustained revenue growth over three years in the backdrop of strong competitive forces is impressive," said Rajiv Sundar, Partner and Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2020, DTTILLP. "Srijan deserves credit for its remarkable growth."



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte, and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing India's fastest-growing and most dynamic technology businesses, and includes all areas of technology - from the internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.

The program recognizes the fastest-growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

Srijan is a global engineering firm that builds transformative digital paths to better futures for Fortune 500 enterprises to nonprofits all over the world. The company has championed open-source technologies over the last two decades, bringing advanced engineering capabilities and agile practices to some of the biggest names across Media, BFSI, FMCG, Aviation, Telecom, Technology, and others.

Srijan leads in Drupal with 300+ Drupal engineers, 75+ Acquia certified Drupal developers and are amongst the 4th globally. With preferred partnerships with Acquia, advanced consulting partners with AWS, Google APIGEE and services relationship with VMWare, Srijan offers the best technology stack in the market.

