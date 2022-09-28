SRK Knowledge Foundation announces transformational partnership with The Global Network for Zero

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): SRK Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF), the philanthropic arm of global diamond industry leader Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK), announced today its commitment to support The Global Network for Zero (GNFZ). An international leadership collective based in Washington, D.C., GNFZ is led by President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam, Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Merricks, and Chairman Scot Horst. The collective is dedicated to curating and accelerating the solutions that will lead to a worldwide zero emissions economy. Organizations linked by a shared commitment to sustainability and solving humanity's greatest challenges.

"The leadership team at The Global Network for Zero are true visionaries when it comes to recognizing the essential steps that will propel the world to zero emissions," said Shri Govind Dholakia (aka Govindkaka), Founder and Chairman of SRK and SRKKF. "As a foundation that envisions a sustainable future around the globe, taking on some of humanity's greatest challenges, SRKKF is proud to support and join GNFZ in our shared mission to transform the planet and its people."

"Throughout their careers and notably, prior to the global pandemic, Mahesh and his team championed four essential pillars that contribute to the wellbeing of humanity: health and wellness, sustainability, equity, and resilience," said Govindkaka. "Over the past few years, it has become clear that those pillars are inextricably linked as organizations strategize for how to reach a zero emissions world. GNFZ prophesied this connection. Today, SRKKF stands ready to partner with GNFZ to advance this global agenda."



"Being socially responsible in the 21st century is a complex endeavor. It requires nimbleness, an ability to navigate dynamic challenges with a sense of humility, and a rigorous adherence to ESG compliance efforts," said Ramanujam. "It also takes a global leader with the ability to enact change at the global level. Under the compassionate and insightful direction of Govindkaka, SRKKF is prioritizing this necessary work. SRKKF's landmark partnership with GNFZ only further proves the organization's commitment to being a global leader in ESG and our shared vision for pushing the boundaries of what's possible with a zero emissions future."

"The record of achievement from Ramanujam and team signals even greater accomplishments to come," said Rahul Dholakia, Entrepreneur-SRK. "SRK is devoting the necessary resources for GNFZ to elevate emissions-lowering innovations and transform them into action. We look forward to realizing what we can achieve together."



Shree Ramkrishna Knowledge Foundation (SRKKF) is the philanthropic arm of Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), one of the global leaders of natural diamond crafting and exports. SRKKF was founded to create a better future for humanity through the effective development of socially responsible individuals and organizations to realize a sustainable future for communities.

SRKKF's mission is to advocate and support quality education, healthcare and hygiene, skill development, community development, and sustainable livelihood opportunities. These five pillars represent key indicators of the Human Development Index. SRKKF is also committed to supporting the greater needs of India including but not limited to the conservation of natural resources and disaster relief and rehabilitation.

The Global Network for Zero is an international leadership collective of business and policy leaders implementing actionable strategies and solutions for accelerating ESG compliance and the rapid realization of a zero emissions world.

Media Contact:

Anvesha Roy Chowdhury

anvesha.ac@srkexp.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

