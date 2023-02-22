SRM University-AP ranked India's third best private university in Nature Index Ranking

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Nature Index Publications rankings for the previous year are out, and SRM University-AP ranks 3rd among all the private universities in India. The five-year-old university stands 45th among all universities and research institutions in India. With 11 quality research publications, the university stood on top of the rankings from December 2021 to November 2022. Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dr Shoji Thottathil, Dr Mahesh Ravva, Dr Amit Chakraborty, Dr Pankaj Bhalla, and Dr Nimai Mishra of SRM University-AP are the faculty who contributed to this incredible achievement through their high-quality research endeavours.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor of SRM University-AP, extended his heartiest congratulations to the faculty members, research scholars and administrators. "Once again, SRM AP proved how it is bound to be one of the best research-oriented universities in India," added Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP. "SRM University-AP is making great efforts to strengthen its research facilities significantly and is poised to become the No. 1 private university in nature index publications ranking a few years from now," said Prof. D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of SRM AP.



The Nature Index tracks the affiliations of universities and research article contributions in a selected group of 82 high-profile scientific journals chosen by an independent panel of expert research scientists in different fields. Ranking criteria involve counting the number of published research articles by institutions in Renowned publishing groups. The Nature Index provides absolute Count and fractional Share counts of article publications at the institutional and national levels and, as such, is an indicator of global high-quality research output and collaborations. SRM AP has a count of 11 publications, and the share of SRM AP is 4.16.

Each year, Nature Index ranks the leading institutions, which can be companies, universities, government agencies, research institutes, NGOs, and countries, by the number of scientific articles and papers published in leading journals. The ranking involves research fields, such as life sciences, chemical sciences, physical sciences, and earth sciences. The Index helps assess research excellence by institutions, regions, and research disciplines.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

