SSI Schaefer appoints new Managing Director In India

Singapore, March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): SSI SCHAEFER, the world's leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions, has announced the appointment of Carsten Spiegelberg as new Managing Director of its India business.

Following a new office opening in Thane, Maharashtra this year, the material handling system expert continues to build on its strategy of providing the most reliable and accessible warehouse logistics solutions to the market. SSI Schaefer has appointed a new managing director with a proven track record to drive the company's growth and direction in India.

The new managing director, Carsten Spiegelberg will take up the role with immediate effect and will focus on further developing and expanding SSI Schaefer's state-of-the-art warehouse logistics solutions and cutting-edge technology to meet the requirements of India's market.

Carsten Spiegelberg brings with him a wealth of international experience in warehouse Logistics Automation and Infrastructure, gained from over 20 years of managing the business in ASEAN region, Australia, and the Middle East. His insights include technology development, sales and marketing, business development, project and asset management.

"I am very excited to join such a competent and capable team in India, to play a key part in shaping and delivering our new strategic priorities for the years ahead. SSI Schaefer has been very successful in combining German Technology with the needs of the local market and has become a frontrunner in Intralogistics," said Carsten Spiegelberg.

Carsten Spiegelberg joined SSI Schaefer Singapore in March 2000 and has contributed to many successes in the Automation business in APAC and MEA. He started as a Regional Manager in the region and was the cornerstone in the set up of the KLS factory in Malaysia and multiple Automation Teams in the area.



SSI Schaefer Group - Company Profile

The SSI Schaefer Group is the world's leading provider of modular warehousing and logistics solutions. With headquarters located in Neunkirchen (Germany), SSI Schaefer employs approximately 10,000 associates globally, along with seven domestic and international production sites, and approximately 70 worldwide operative subsidiaries. Across six continents, SSI Schaefer develops and implements innovative industry-specific answers to its customers' unique challenges. As a result, it plays a key role in shaping the future of material handling.

SSI Schaefer designs, develops, and manufactures systems for warehouses and industrial plants. Its portfolio includes manual and automated solutions for warehousing, conveying, picking, and sorting, plus technologies for waste management and recycling. In addition, SSI Schaefer is now a leading provider of modular, regularly updated software for in-house material flows.

Its software team, with a headcount more than 1,100, develops high-performance applications, and provides customers with in-depth advice on the intelligent combination of software with intralogistics equipment. The SSI Schaefer IT offering, including its own WAMAS® and SAP products, delivers seamless support for all warehouse and material flow management processes. Solutions from SSI Schaefer improve the productivity and efficiency of customer organizations - not least through the highly precise monitoring, visualization, and analysis of operational metrics for proactive intralogistics management.

SSI Schaefer offers highly sophisticated, turnkey systems. As an international player, it can deliver one-stop solutions to all four corners of the earth. Its comprehensive portfolio encompasses design, planning, consulting, and customer-specific aftersales services and maintenance.

For more information, please visit https://www.ssi-schaefer.com

