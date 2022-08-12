SSVAP announces its series of seminars and personal interactions across 6 cities in India

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis School of Visual Arts and Photography (formerly Symbiosis School of Photography), has announced its series of offline events to be held in six cities across India -- Vadodara (August 17), Calcutta (August 18), Delhi (August 20), Chandigarh (August 21), and Pune (August 23). Individuals interested in the field of visual arts and photography will be able to get a glimpse of the industry through personal interactions with the Director of SSVAP, Gagan Prakash. Further, workshops by industry giants such as Canon and Nikon will also be conducted along with talks delivered by renowned filmmakers and photographers.



Through the series of offline events across these six cities, the premier visual arts and photography institute in India aims to simplify the application process. Interested candidates who wish to pursue their studies at SSVAP are required to register beforehand to secure their place for the Personal Interaction (PI) rounds at - https://bit.ly/3vTxndy. In addition to the seamless process, students who have queries regarding the course and future prospects can get their doubts cleared by the experienced faculty of SSVAP.

Interested candidates attending the event in Vadodara, Viral Pandya, a renowned documentary filmmaker and photographer will host interaction with interested individuals and share his learnings garnered from countless successful projects and campaigns. Viral has also been awarded the KCA Younger Mind honour by Kanoria Art Gallery, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



Furthermore, the event at Kolkata will be graced by Aritra Dutta Banik, Screen Actor and Post-Production Artist. From his experience in movies, serials and TV shows, the interested candidates will be able to gain valuable insight into the workings of the industry. Additionally, Nitish Karn, a famed documentary, editorial and commercial photographer with a knack for storytelling will be sharing his invaluable experience with those interested in understanding the know-how of photography. As part of its lineup for Chandigarh, SSVAP will be inviting action, sports, portrait and landscape photography expert Gitesh Gupta to hold a personal interaction with those present and help them understand the nuances of the sector.



Students interested in unlocking a plethora of career opportunities and pursuing their education at SSVAP can apply for the institute's flagship program - BA in Visual Arts and Photography. For the BA in Visual Arts program, students belonging to any stream can apply as their passion and aspiration towards the subject are considered a priority. To be eligible for the program, the student requires to pass the Standard XII (10+2) or equivalent examination from any recognized Board with a minimum of 45 per cent or equivalent grade.

To know more, visit - https://ssvap.edu.in and for updates, visit - https://www.instagram.com/s_s_v_a_p/.

