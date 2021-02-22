Standard Chartered Bank bolsters its digital capabilities with video KYC and virtual credit cards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Standard Chartered Bank has been constantly innovating while building out technical capabilities and remaining agile in its ways of working. This has aided the Bank in providing efficient and seamless banking services to all its clients especially the new-age ones.

With innovation and client centricity underpinning all its actions, the bank, has already launched a contactless application process which allows the clients to avail the products and services like credit cards, savings account or personal loan from the comfort of their home. Standard Chartered Bank has taken digital banking solutions to an all-new level with the launch of the Video KYC feature. With this feature, clients can now fulfil their urgent banking needs online within few minutes by displaying the required documents in a video.

In recent times, digital banking has redefined the way people access their bank accounts and the bank has taken a centre stage by being proactive with its efforts at simplifying digital banking for its clients. Considering the global pandemic situation and keeping clients' healthcare and safety at the forefront, Standard Chartered Bank is dedicated to providing a hassle-free user experience for all clients by encouraging them to carry out multiple banking functions online through their devices.



With the client-centric approach of simplified banking, the bank has been emphasizing and investing heavily in further enhancing digital capacities with features like Real-Time Onboarding which reduces the usual time taken to onboard a client and introduction to Virtual Credit Cards (VCC). With a VCC, the users no longer require a physical card neither do they have to wait for it to be delivered. Just filling up an online application and doing a quick KYC is enough to set up the virtual credit card and its accessibility is the same as the normal credit card with enhanced safety and security.

Along with the advanced new age facilities like Video KYC and Virtual Credit Cards, the bank's digital banking facilities equip clients with abilities to manage their accounts and raise almost all service requests such as for a cheque book, change in the PIN, block a lost card and much more within a few seconds from their respective locations. With the motto of #TechItEasy, Standard Chartered bank has pushed the limit to make available the ease and convenience of online banking for each and every client.

