Stanford Student's Venture recognized as a Top 100 Global Education Innovation

Helsinki [Finland]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): International Changemaker Olympiad (ICO), a global ed-tech organization founded by Rahul Adhikari - a Stanford MBA student and an IIT Gold Medalist from India - has emerged as a Top 100 Global Education Innovation at the HundrED 2021 Innovation Summit here in Helsinki, Finland on Nov 5 for its disruptive work in the education space.

ICO emerged as a top innovation from a total of 2657 education organizations across 50+ countries around the globe. The innovations were recognised based on their impact and scalability around the world.

Finland-based HundrED, a non-profit organisation specialising in education innovations, together with its global community of education experts, announced the top HundrED Global Collection 2022 Report that showcases the hundred most impactful and scalable innovations tackling the biggest challenges in education right now.



International Changemaker Olympiad (ICO) (www.ico-official.org) is an ed-tech platform that enables children in schools to launch social initiatives and tackle real-world problems in their home, school, or community, thereby helping them create a positive difference in the world while also enabling them to develop into socially conscious, responsible citizens. More than 25,000 students from 23+ cities of India have participated in ICO to date and created a tremendous social impact - such as saving 4 million litres of water in public washrooms, rescuing 300 injured animals from the streets of their cities, and raising INR 1 Million for NGOs.

Rahul Adhikari, upon receiving the news of the recognition shared, "It's an honour for ICO to be recognised as a top global education innovation. In today's challenging times, we need every person to develop a changemaker mindset and create positive change around them. That's what ICO has been working towards and this recognition will amplify our impact across national boundaries."

HundrED's Head of Research, Crystal Green, said, "The world is changing faster than schools, but beautiful things are still happening in education all over the world. This would not exist without the innovators who have long invested in building and improving education. We humbly thank you for your work and we look forward to collaborating with you towards a brighter future."

The Top 100 Global Education Innovation is one of the many global recognitions that ICO has received, previously bagging the "Oscars" of Education in London and "Young Social Entrepreneurs" award in Singapore.

