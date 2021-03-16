Star Air adds new destinations to its charts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): COVID-19 has taken a toll on all the segments of industries around the globe. The Aviation segment has taken the biggest toll, however, some players in its segment have countered it well to bring out their best in these challenging times.

Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, is at the forefront of its segment and has made impressive growth even during these ongoing tumultuous times.

Post lockdown, Star Air launched its scheduled flight services to three new destinations that include Surat, Nashik, Jodhpur and resumed its services to Tirupati as well. What's more interesting is that it is able to garner an impressive response from flyers even during these times, where many feel anxious about travelling.



The company also provides charter services, backed by its fleet of Embraer ERJ145 aircraft and Airbus helicopters. Flyers can avail of Star charter services to fly anywhere within India and international tourist destinations of choice.

Incepted in January 2019 with an aim to connect the unconnected by offering quality flight services, Star Air has lived up to its endeavour by connecting numerous Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Star Air is now gearing up its operations to expand its business horizon further, in cities like Nagpur and Jamnagar as well by April 2021. Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, and Tirupati.

"On the safety aspect, Star Air is working hard as ever to cater and fulfil all the respective COVID-19 protocols, which will help its ever-increasing passengers to enjoy their journey and make it memorable for the years to come. It is prepared to cater to such growing demands and all set to expand its business further," concluded Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

