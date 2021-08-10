Star Air announces free airline tickets for a lifetime to all the Indian medalists at Tokyo Olympics

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): To quote legendary Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, "Hard work, willpower, and dedication. For any person with these qualities, sky is the limit."

Standing true to this statement, Star Air promises free lifetime airline tickets to all the Indian Olympic medalists who won at the Tokyo Olympics of 2020.

"Just as our Olympic winners have connected India to the world with their historic wins, Star Air prides itself in Connecting Real India by providing world-class aviation services. We are one of the youngest Indian aviation company, connecting 13 cities across the nation. It will be our privilege to offer our Tokyo Olympic champions a lifetime of free air travel. We care and we also recognize that greatness should be valued. We wish to serve our Olympians with nothing but the best," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman of Star Air.



He added, "We are thrilled to honor our Olympic champions as the first 'Forever-Flyers' of Star Air. It is not only about winning a medal, but also about celebrating the self-discipline, devotion, and willpower of every Olympic winner. We want every young Indian to believe that with perseverance and commitment, dreams do come true."

With an intention to remain true to customers and deliver the promise of Connecting Real India, the CEO of Star Air, Simran Singh Tiwana said, "We would like to thank our Olympic winners for reminding us that hard work and dedication can move mountains. It would be our greatest honor to serve them on-board."

Star Air thanks and appreciates every Olympian who has worked hard and excelled in lifting the country's weight on their shoulders. Kudos to team India for their splendid performance and wishing them continued success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

